90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? – Jovi Dufren proposes having baby #2 with Yara Zaya

Jovi suggests having another baby with Yara. Pic credit: TLC

Amid the stress of his wife, Yara Zaya, wanting to find an apartment in Europe, Jovi Dufren suggests that they add another baby to the mix.

In a preview for the Sunday, December 4 episode of 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After?, Jovi and Yara continue their European vacation.

While Yara is considering staying in Europe with her and Jovi’s 2-year-old daughter, Mylah, Jovi feels as though his options to keep Yara in America are running out.

During an outdoor stroll with Mylah, Jovi suggests to Yara, “Like, I was actually thinking, if you want to come back home, how do you think you would feel about us having another baby?”

Jovi’s proposition shocks Yara, who asks her husband, “You want to have another baby?”

During his confessional, Jovi admits that he doesn’t want to be an “old dad.” He also feels as though a second child could possibly strengthen his and Yara’s marriage.

90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? spoiler: Jovi Dufren wants another baby but Yara Zaya isn’t ready

However, his idea doesn’t exactly interest Yara. “No, because I will be the person who will raise them,” Yara responds. “You’re always at work. No, no!”

Yara confesses that she was surprised to hear Jovi’s suggestion. And although she admits she wants another baby eventually, now isn’t the time for Yara to add to their family of three; the Ukrainian native reveals that she would like to wait at least four more years to get pregnant again.

In her eyes, it’s the “worst time” to start having kids again, as Yara is refocusing on her career after giving birth to Mylah.

During their stroll, Yara suggests that Jovi wanting another baby now is a way to control her, but Jovi claims that isn’t the case.

Jovi and Yara waited to share pics of daughter Mylah on social media

Yara and Jovi welcomed Mylah in September 2020. However, they didn’t share her photos on social media until April 2021.

Yara explained why she waited to share Mylah’s face online: “I wanted to be the first to show her to the world, and I hope this was the right decision.” Jovi did the same, telling his Instagram followers that since they would see Mylah on an upcoming episode of Happily Ever After?, they decided to share her identity online ahead of her 90 Day Fiance debut.

“PLEASE, if you have anything negative to say, keep it to yourself,” Jovi wrote. “But of course, How could you have something negative to say about this angel.”

Ahead of Sunday’s episode, Jovi took to IG where he shared a photo of himself, Yara, and Mylah during their European stroll. In the pic, Mylah faced her mom, Yara. Jovi joked in the caption, “Mylah telling her Mom she wants a sibling 😱”

90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC and Discovery+.