90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After?: Jasmine Pineda ‘scared’ of Angela Deem, says Season 8 Tell All was ‘hell’

This season’s 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? Tell All already looks to be one of the most dramatic to date, and Jasmine Pineda is backing up the hype.

As Monsters and Critics previously reported, the 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? Season 8 Tell All is just around the corner, and it promises some explosive drama.

This season, for the first time in franchise history, the castmates will cohabitate during the Tell All.

Putting controversial cast members Angela Deem, Big Ed Brown, and Jasmine Pineda under one roof, what could possibly go wrong?

Plenty, according to Panamanian native Jasmine.

She spilled the tea to Access Hollywood in a recent interview.

Jasmine Pineda teases an ‘explosive’ Tell All

As far as the Tell All is concerned, Jasmine admitted that although she’s filmed several Tell Alls thus far, this one will be something that 90 Day Fiance fans have never seen before.

In fact, Jasmine thought producers were joking when she learned she would be sharing a house with her castmates.

“I ended up exhausted. It was so draining. But at the same time, it was a very unique experience,” Jasmine shared.

When asked whether Jasmine had any squabbles with any of the cast, she admitted, “There were disagreements from the beginning to the end!”

Jasmine confessed that there were quite a few “explosions of emotions and anger and frustration,” but there were also plenty of fun and happy moments too.

In short, Jasmine likened the experience to going on vacation with family members she hadn’t seen in a long time.

Jasmine admits she’s ‘scared’ of Angela Deem

Speaking of not seeing someone in a long time, Jasmine talked about Michael Ilesanmi making his first in-person appearance at a Tell All.

Although Jasmine was eager to talk to Michael in person for the first time, she admits, “I was scared to talk to [Michael] because Angela was around.”

Jasmine called Angela “kind of a jealous person” and accused her of watching Michael’s every step, making it hard to approach him.

“I was generally scared of Angela, okay? That is my confession,” Jasmine revealed, adding that she tried not to be “too friendly” with Michael to avoid causing any beef with the 57-year-old Georgia native.

All in all, Jasmine teased that the Tell All will be worth watching.

When asked to describe this season’s Tell All in a few words, the first words that came to mind were “hell” and “nightmare.”

There’s only one more episode left this season until the multi-part Tell All, and viewers are already prepared for what is being touted as the most entertaining post-season set of episodes yet.

Part 1 of 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? Season 8 Tell All: No Limits, airs on Sunday, July 28, at 8/7c on TLC.