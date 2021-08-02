Asuelu had to physically remove his mother and sister from his house. Pic credit: Discovery+

90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? fanatics never thought they would see the day that Asuelu Pulaa stood up to his mother, Lesina, and sister Tammy. But the father of two chose his new family over his old one on a recent episode.

TLC viewers flocked to Twitter to share in their joy and utter astonishment as they watched Asuelu physically lift his sister and mother out of his Utah home.

The franchise had gotten off to a weak start with some calling the newest season of 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? boring, but the Samoan got it back on track.

One tweet read, “Asuelu tackling Tammy out of his house is the content we all wanted. Thank you”

Other supporters felt that the mother-daughter duo was acting trashy, with one viewer pointing out, “Asuelu’s mother and sister and so pathetic! All they think about is demanding money from them.”

Asuelu was not allowing any nonsense to bring down this holiday season. 90 Day Fiance lovers watched as he even bought all the gifts for their White Elephant gift exchange.

The reality TV star was so close to turning the mood around but instead gave an ill-timed gift to his wife. The pink baby blanket ruffled feathers and started an argument over Kalani’s body and reproductive rights.

Tammy made the first move

Once again, Lesina felt her son should have as many children as he craved, and Kalani should just do as her husband wished. But the three Faagata women were not going to take these antiquated ideas lying down.

Everyone’s voices were raised, and in the end, Tammy made the first move of aggression, forcing Asuelu to step in while Kalani cried on the couch; a Merry Christmas indeed.

Lesina just sees dollar signs

Kolini Faagata may have said it best when she expressed that Lesina sees her children as assets, telling producers, “Everything’s always about money, money, money. Like they just look at children as cash machines.”

On the way out the door, Lesina got in the last word as she screamed, “we don’t like you anymore.” The words would have inevitably hurt Asuelu as the preview for next week shows him talking to his wife about once again sending money.

The 90 Day Fiance star brought up moving to Samoa permanently, forcing Kalani to rethink their relationship.

90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? airs on Sunday at 8/7c on TLC.