90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After: Chuck Potthast throws shade at his family while hanging with his dogs

90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? cast member Chuck Potthast is taking some well-needed time away from his family. And after the fiasco that played out during his last family get-together who could blame him?

The Potthast patriarch saw his family turn upside down this season after he allowed Andrei Castravet into the family business.

While Elizabeth Potthast was more than happy to have her father welcome her husband into the fold, his other three kids, Jenn, Becky, and especially Charlie, were less than thrilled. After months of feuding, Chuck tried to put an end to it by hosting a cookout at his house but it ended with Chuck in tears after Charlie and Andrei got into a physical altercation.

Chuck Potthast throws shade at his family

The 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? cast member threw a bit of shade at his family in a recent video on social media which was posted the morning after everything played out on the show.

Chuck took to Instagram to tell his followers that he’s taking the day off and spending it with his trusty hounds. He also alluded to the family drama in his post and threw a bit of shade at his family for the fight that occurred at his house.

“Enjoying the beautiful morning walking the hounds,” remarked Chuck. “I would say after last night’s episode I’m taking the day off spending it with my dogs, cause they don’t fight, they get along, look at them having a good time on the walk.”

“Have a great day, love you 90 Day world,” he added.

"Love you Dadda," wrote the TLC star.

“Love you Dadda,” wrote the TLC star.

The Potthast family is divided

The Potthast kids have remained relatively quiet on social media since their epic fight played out in the season finale. However, Megan Potthast has made a few revelations about what has been going on within the family and it’s not good.

Apparently, things have not been resolved with Megan and her in-laws and things started to go downhill even before the fight between Charlie and Andrei. Megan shared during a Q&A segment on Instagram that she was not even invited to the birthday party for Elizabeth and Andrei’s daughter, which was featured a few weeks ago.

However, in the season finale not only did a fight break out between Andrei and Charlie but the sisters also turned on Megan, and Becky even referred to her as trailer trash during their confrontation.

These days Megan is not on speaking terms with her in-laws, but let’s hope they can resolve their differences and get the family back together.

90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? airs Sundays at 8/7c on TLC.