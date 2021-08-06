90 Day Fiance Happily Ever After: Charlie is ‘mad,’ unloads on Andrei at Tell All

Andrei Castravet and Charlie Potthast faceoff during Tell All. Pic credit: TLC

Andrei and Charlie’s faceoff is the one we all saw coming a mile away and it will go down at the 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? Tell All which is set to air next week. In the sneak peek, Charlie Potthast shows up to the Tell All and he’s ready for a showdown with Andrei Castravet.

The brothers-in-law have been at each others’ throats all season long, and there doesn’t seem to be much of a resolution in sight. Based on the clip, there might not be any hope for Charlie and Andrei to put their differences aside.

Charlie Potthast is ‘mad’ at Andrei Castravet

The 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? Tell All is going to be an unforgettable one and when it comes to drama, the Potthast family never disappoints. You can expect a showdown between Charlie and Andrei as their feud takes center stage.

In a sneak peek for the Tell All, things get heated before Charlie even hits the stage.

“We have Charlie in the studio today,” announced host, Shaun Robinson– as Andrei muttered an expletive under his breath. Meanwhile, the camera cuts to Charlie who is still backstage and he’s all fired up.

“What are you thinking right now, Charlie?” asked one of the producers.

‘I’m mad!” he responded. “I got a lot to say so we’ll see.”

As Charlie walked onto the stage, you could hear a pin drop, and both Elizabeth and Andrei seemed uncomfortable as Charlie took his seat.

That’s where the scene ends, but you can watch it all play out when the Season 6 Tell All airs on Sunday, August 15 at 8/7c.

Charlie and Andrei have been feuding all season

It’s not surprising that Andrei and Charlie are still at odds as their feud has been playing out all season on 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After?

While Elizabeth’s husband and her brother have never gotten along, things got even worse when Andrei joined the family business. As a matter of fact, all of Elizabeth’s siblings are angry at Andrei as he appears to be getting close with their dad Chuck.

However, Charlie might be the angriest because he worked more closely with his dad and seems to think that Andrei is trying to take his place.

The men have attempted to discuss their issues but it always ends in disaster. And during the Season 6 finale, which will air on Sunday there will be an explosive fight between Charlie and Andrei which resulted in a producer having to separate them.

So, with emotions still high from the fight that will play out this week, we have a feeling that Charlie and Andrei’s faceoff at the Tell All will end disastrously as well. But let’s hope for the best!

90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? airs Sunday at 8/7c on TLC.