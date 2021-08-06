90 Day Fiance Happily Ever After: Asuelu’s sister threatens to fight Yara at the Tell All

Asuelu’s sister threatens Yara Zaya at 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After Tell All. Pic credit: TLC

If you thought Season 6 of 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? was dramatic the Tell All will leave you in disbelief and we have a sneak peek to share.

You can expect the usual rivalries when the Tell All airs next week but there will be some unexpected faceoffs as well– like the one between Asuelu’s sister Tammy and Yara Zaya.

Tammy showed up to the Tell All angry and ready for a fight after being kicked out of Kalani’s house in the latest episode. However, she didn’t appreciate the fact that Yara chimed in during her conversation with Kalani and things got nasty very quickly.

Asuelu’s sister wants to fight Yara Zaya

As expected, Asuelu’s mother and his sister Tammy came to the 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? Tell All ready to start trouble. However, Tammy didn’t just have her sights set on Kalani during her time on stage, she exchanged fighting words with Yara Zaya as well.

In one scene, Tammy was in the middle of an altercation with Kalani and she certainly didn’t appreciate it when Yara interjected herself into the conversation.

“What the hell? You’re too much seriously,” chimed in Yara. “Don’t make me come to you though,” responded Tammy while staring at Yara– who didn’t seem the least bit phased by the threat.

“Honey, please,” responded the Ukraine native.

It’s not clear how much further the interaction between Yara and Tammy went since the scene ended after Yara’s response. But we’ll certainly see how this all plays out when the Tell All airs on August 15 at 8/7 central.

Asuelu tackled Tammy in latest episode

Tammy will have a lot more people to face off with during the 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? Tell All especially after the latest episode.

The tension between Tammy and Kalani was already at an all-time high, but things escalated recently during a visit to the Faagata residence.

Asuelu finally stood up to Tammy and to his mother after they berated him for not sending more money to his mom. However, Asuelu refused and things turned physical but the Samoan native stood his ground and immediately tackled Tammy before she had a chance to do much of anything.

Eventually, Asuelu had to remove both Tammy and his mom from their home, and as you can imagine that certainly didn’t sit well with them.

It was during the confrontation about this very issue that Yara chimed in and Tammy turned on her. However, Tammy will get her chance to square off with her brother and sister-in-law so let’s see if they can resolve their issues once and for all.

90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? airs on Sunday at 8/7c on TLC.