90 Day Fiance: Hamza says dental care in America is very expensive, admits he doesn’t have health insurance

90 Day Fiance star Hamza Moknii shares his insights on the cost of dentistry in the US. Pic credit: TLC

90 Day Fiance star Hamza Moknii recently shared in his Instagram story how the high cost of insurance in America is affecting him.

Hamza mentioned that he doesn’t have insurance.

Hamza voices his thoughts about the cost of dental care and his lack of dental insurance

Hamza recently shared in his Instagram story some insights about American healthcare that many Americans know all too well.

Hamza touched on the American healthcare system and the cost associated with it.

He also mentioned that he does not have healthcare.

He said, “A dentist in America is very expensive, I do not have health insurance.”

Pic credit: @hamza90day/Instagram

Unfortunately for Hamza, the health insurance crisis has been prominent in the United States for quite a while.

However, considering that Hamza has a baby with a very proud nurse practitioner Memphis Smith, one would think he could go to her to assist him and help him navigate his way to gain some type of affordable health insurance, but due to their relationship status, that unfortunately isn’t an option either.

Get our 90 Day Fiance newsletter!

Despite Hamza’s lack of health insurance, he is still enjoying life to the max

As many know, Hamza came to the United States recently; however, he did not expect to get the treatment he received.

Hamza voicing his thoughts on the cost of healthcare in America was an eye-opener for him.

When Hamza came to America, he believed that he would have a healthy relationship with Memphis and their baby; however, things did not go accordingly, leaving Hamza to have to figure out many things about the US government and the healthcare system.

Instead of trying to tackle the world together with Memphis, Hamza ended up moving to Chicago because he wanted to live in a big city.

Doing so left Hamza in a terrible predicament and unable to see his daughter as often as he would have liked.

Hamza has complained that he has not been able to see his daughter and voices just how much he misses her.

Some fans feel Hamza shouldn’t have moved so far away from his daughter if that was the case, and others feel as though he should simply get a lawyer to make the process of seeing his daughter go much more smoothly.

Hamza seems to be enjoying his life, as he is constantly posting photos on Instagram, so despite his lack of health insurance, he looks like he is still living his best life.

90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days is currently on hiatus