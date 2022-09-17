90 Day Fiance: Hamza Moknii shows off his boxing skills while at the gym

Hamza Moknii shows fans his boxing skills. Pic credit: TLC

Hamza Moknii is showing the world that all the time he’s spent in the gym is paying off.

The 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days star has been working on his boxing skills and was eager to show them off on social media.

Since his move to Chicago, Hamza has been doing his best to create a life where he can support himself and get involved in new activities.

He has expressed interest in doing things involving fitness, so it looks like he’s working to get his foot in the door in this area.

The Tunisia native is also focused on the daughter he shares with his estranged wife, Memphis Smith.

Although he has not been able to see her in a while, Hamza has revealed that things are turning around, and he will be reunited with his child soon.

90 Day Fiance alum Hamza Moknii shares a video while working out at the gym

A recent Instagram post on Hamza’s account shows him working on his boxing skills as he continues to tone his body.

In the video, he can be seen throwing jabs at a punching bag. It appears Hamza is working on his hook and uppercut punches during his workout.

Get our 90 Day Fiance newsletter!

This is not the first time Hamza has shown his followers footage of himself practicing boxing. It seems the hobby may be turning into a passion as he continues to get better and sharpen his skills.

While he is living in Chicago, Hamza is working to make connections to help him adjust to his new life. The gym seems to be a place he enjoys going while he’s able to focus on his health and his fitness goals.

Memphis Smith speaks out about the custody of her children

Memphis has mostly been quiet regarding the custody and visitation concerns surrounding the daughter she shares with Hamza. Although she has been accused of not allowing him to see their child, she has not offered a rebuttal or addressed the accusations.

All of that has now changed since Hamza has been speaking out more about his desire to see his daughter. This has caused critics to attack Memphis and spread rumors about the custody status of her children.

She recently shared a post to her Stories on Instagram to let everyone know that she has not lost custody of her children and asking people to not pay attention to the gossip and rumors.

Memphis also issued a warning that those who are actively trying to defame her name will face consequences.

Although the details of the agreement between Hamza and Memphis has not been revealed, Hamza has shared that he will have a chance to see his daughter again and referenced the laws in place that are helping him reunite with his child.

90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC.