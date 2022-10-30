90 Day Fiance: Hamza Moknii shares exciting update about his daughter

Hamza Moknii has been reunited with his daughter. Pic credit: TLC

Hamza Moknii has some good news to share about his daughter.

After months of being separated from his only child, the two have finally been reunited.

The 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days star previously accused his estranged wife, Memphis Smith, of refusing to let him see their daughter after their separation.

Hamza claimed he was fighting for his rights as a parent but struggled to get a solid custody agreement in place.

None of that matters at the moment, though, because Hamza has revealed he’s finally been able to spend some time with his baby girl.

He shared a post on Instagram showing the two of them playing together. In the photo, Hamza’s giant smile shows his followers exactly how he feels about holding his daughter again.

Hamza Moknii reunites with his daughter

Hamza shared two photos with his Instagram followers, showing his excitement over seeing his daughter again.

The first pic showed the duo playing on the floor. Hamza flashed a wide smile while he covered his daughter’s face with a chicken emoji. The second pic showed the little one reaching for a toy. She’s dressed in a pink jacket with matching pants and black Nike tennis shoes.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Hamza expressed his joy in caption, writing, “Today is the 😊😊😊😊😊❤️HAPPIEST DAY❤️ of my Life. I got to see my Precious Beautiful, Sweet Baby Girl. My Daughter My Heart. My Princess.”

He continued, saying, “After such a long time away from her. My time with her filled me with such Joy. I can’t wait to see her again. ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️.”

Hamza Moknii has been fighting to see his daughter

Hamza has shared the struggles he’s experienced trying to arrange visits with his daughter. After splitting up with Memphis, he moved to Chicago, hoping to establish a life for himself there. He says Memphis has not been willing to compromise with visitation and was keeping their daughter away from him.

Hamza appeared to have sought out legal counsel to help him understand what rights he might have as a father. He seemed to have made some progress and, at one point, was hopeful things would change for the good.

Unfortunately, things didn’t move as quickly as he had hoped. Hamza revealed he would miss his daughter’s birthday and continued to share how heartbroken he was over being separated from her.

Although the two are now together, Hamza has not shared any details on a custody agreement or if one has even been solidified. For the moment, it seems that he just wants to enjoy this special time with his baby girl.

90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days is currently on hiatus.