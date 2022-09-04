90 Day Fiance: Hamza Moknii says he’s ‘really broken inside’ being away from his baby girl

Hamza Moknii lets fans know he’s missing his daughter. Pic credit: TLC

Hamza Moknii is sharing how he feels about being apart from his child.

The 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days star shares a daughter with Memphis Smith. The two are now separated and living in different cities.

Hamza and Memphis disagreed on many things during their time together including a prenuptial agreement that Memphis presented shortly before their marriage.

Once the camera stopped rolling, the two attempted to make their relationship work when Hamza arrived in America. Unfortunately, they were not successful and decided to separate.

Once their split became public, the couple engaged in an online feud where accusations of abuse were made, and critics questioned if Hamza was really the father of their child.

Since then, Hamza has moved to Chicago where he hopes to start a new life for himself. However, not being with his daughter on a regular basis seems to be getting the best of him.

Hamza Moknii says he is in ‘a lot of pain’ being separated from his daughter

A recent post to his Instagram Stories showed a more vulnerable side of Hamza as he explained what it’s like to be apart from his baby girl.

In the post, Hamza said, “I get many people with the wrong idea that I left my daughter to have fun in Chicago. Even if you see me smiling on here behind that smile is a lot of pain.”

Get our 90 Day Fiance newsletter!

Hamza Moknii shares his thoughts on being away from his daughter. Pic credit: @hamza90day/Instagram

He goes on to say, “I am really broken inside. I won’t be ok until I see my daughter again. I am trying to get through each day. Some of you don’t really know my pain.”

This is not the first time Hamza has spoken about being away from his daughter. He’s shared with his fans more than once that he was not allowed to see his daughter because Memphis was keeping them apart.

His sister, Rawia also joined the conversation stating that Memphis is the reason Hamza has not seen his daughter in months.

Despite these accusations, Memphis has remained silent and has not spoken about the couple’s custody arrangement.

Memphis Smith has moved on from Hamza Moknii

Since their separation, Memphis has made it clear that she’s ready to move on from her relationship with Hamza.

While he is now living in Chicago, she remains in Michigan where she has been spending time with friends, enjoying her family, and trying to get back to her normal life.

She has stated she will no longer engage in their social media feuds and will keep the things that happen between them private. Memphis is now focused on raising her children and furthering her career.

90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days is currently on hiatus.