90 Day Fiance: Hamza Moknii leaves people confused with odd shirtless video

90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days star Hamza Moknii is active on social media but recently confused fans when he posted a strange video involving a ring light.

Throughout Hamza’s Instagram are pictures of himself taken by others, or possibly a tripod, or selfies. He likes to show off his fit body and also pose in front of pretty and sometimes geotagged locations.

He has shared a few pictures of his daughter with Memphis Smith on social media but always blurs her face. Viewers have yet to see what Memphis and Hamza’s daughter looks like since both of them hide her from social media.

In any case, Hamza’s latest shirtless video alarmed viewers who had different takes on what they saw in the odd video.

Hamza was on Season 5 of Before the 90 Days with his now-estranged wife, Memphis. Memphis flew to Tunisia, intending to meet Hamza for the first time one week, get married the next, and have their honeymoon the week after that.

The pair were still together, and Hamza was in America by the time of the Season 5 Tell All, but they have since had a dramatic falling out, and Hamza claims that he doesn’t see his daughter.

Furthermore, Hamza’s sister Rawia just alleged that Memphis ignores the judge’s orders about letting Hamza see his daughter and does not send pictures or videos.

Hamza Moknii shared an odd video on social media

Hamza seems to strive to keep up an appearance on Instagram, and pictures of himself are the focus of his page.

However, one such post of himself was labeled quite odd by 90 Day viewers as many critics shared their opinions on it.

In the reshared video, Hamza was shirtless and staring at the camera blankly as he passed a large ring light across his body.

90 Day Fiance viewers were alarmed by Hamza Moknii’s strange shirtless video

In the comments of the reshared video, one top comment read, “Why does this look funny😂😂😂😂.”

The fan page that originated the reshare added, “because it is 😂😂 wtf is this . He looks like [a] hostage.”

Someone else called him “creepy,” while another commented skull emojis.

Yet another onlooker assessed, “He comes across as a living life on the surface. Everything is so superficial, one dimensional, like he has no substance. I mean, I’m sure he does, but it just doesn’t come across in the endless pictures of walking and selfies, and selfies and walking.”

While another remarked, “✨Uncomfy✨.”

What do you think was the point of Hamza’s video?

90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days is currently on hiatus.