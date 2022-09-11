90 Day Fiance: Hamza Moknii has good news about seeing his daughter ‘very soon’

Hamza Moknii gives an update on when he will see his daughter again. Pic credit: @hamza90day/Instagram

Hamza Moknii has an update for fans about when he’ll be able to see his daughter.

For months, he’s been vocal about being separated from his child and how much it has affected his life.

The Before the 90 Days star shares a young daughter with his estranged wife, Memphis Smith.

Shortly after the Tell All special aired, it was revealed that the couple hit a rough patch in their relationship and decided to separate.

Upon their split, Hamza moved to Chicago while Memphis stayed in Michigan. Immediately afterward, Hamza began accusing Memphis of keeping their daughter away from him.

After months of telling fans he has been separated from his baby girl, Hamza now seems to have some good news about when he’ll see her again.

Hamza Moknii says he will see his daughter ‘very soon’

In a recent social media post, Hamza addressed the ongoing issue he’s had with being able to visit his daughter.

He wrote, “I am happy today, very soon I will see my daughter.”

Get our 90 Day Fiance newsletter!

Hamza gives an update on when he will see his daughter. Pic credit: @hamza90day/Instagram

Hamza went on to mention the laws in America that are set in place to help parents be able to see their children. He then shares how hard it’s been for him to be away from her, and thanks fans for their support.

In recent months, Hamza has said he was being kept away from his daughter and not allowed to see her. Even his sister chimed in with the same sentiments.

It seems he is finally making progress and had found the help he needed to be reunited with his only child.

Amid the drama, Memphis has not commented on the situation or responded to Hamza’s accusations. She has stated she will no longer speak on the details of their relationship publicly.

Hamza Moknii is starting over in Chicago

Shortly after his separation from Memphis, Hamza decided to move to Chicago. He was not happy in the small town where Memphis lives and wanted to be somewhere with more opportunities.

Hamza’s move gained him some hate from critics who blamed him for being the reason he is separated from his child. However, Hamza was quick to let people know they weren’t aware of the full story.

According to Hamza, people don’t know what he’s actually going through so he urges them not to be judgmental towards him.

Hamza has not made it clear what he plans to do while in Chicago. He has mentioned modeling as well as fitness as two industries he is interested in pursuing. For now, he seems to be focused on settling into his new home and reconnecting with his daughter.

90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days is currently on hiatus.