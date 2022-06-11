90 Day Fiance: Hamza hasn’t seen his daughter in ‘months’ and says ‘I miss her’

Hamza Moknii shares his pain after not seeing his daughter for months. Pic credit: TLC

90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days star, Hamza Moknii has been feeling the pain of not being able to see his daughter for months.

The 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days star recently expressed to his followers his situation.

Hamza Moknii hasn’t seen his daughter in months

Hamza has recently relayed to his fans how he feels after not seeing his daughter for months.

Hamza recently shared in an Instagram Story expressing how much he misses her.

Hamza said, “I haven’t seen my daughter for months. I miss her 😥😥💔”

90 Day Fiance fans wonder what’s taking Hamza so long to see his daughter

Hamza has been saying for months how much he misses his daughter; however, the fact remains that he has chosen to move to another state, making it much more difficult for him to see her.

Fans are catching on to Hamza’s behavior and think he shouldn’t have left his daughter’s home state to pursue a job in modeling.

One critic said, “You should stop all the selfies and get a job. You should never have left the state that your daughter is in. You should get a DNA test and then decide what to do. You should probably go home. You don’t have the language skills yet for good work. You’ll also never be a model. So what is the problem?”

Hamza is constantly sharing with his fans how much he misses his daughter, yet fans are still not seeing any action behind his words.

Fans are upset at how Hamza has chosen to move to another state but is still upset that he can not see his daughter.

One critic commented, “Wow, what a great father 😂; he moves to Chicago and then whines about not seeing his child. You know, the same one he never even changed a diaper on. He can’t have any visitation without a woman present to take care of the baby. Ufffff.”

Hamza has chosen to live his life, for the time being, in Chicago and to pursue a modeling career there, despite being so far away from his daughter.

Hopefully, Memphis and Hamza can figure something out so that Hamza can see his daughter.

90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days is currently on hiatus.