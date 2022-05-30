90 Day Fiance: Gino is touched by Jasmine’s ‘special mention’ dad appreciation post

Jasmine paid tribute to Gino in a father-appreciation post. Pic credit: @gpalazz2/Instagram

90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days alum Jasmine Pineda paid tribute to “all the dads in the world,” including her fiance Gino Palazzolo, who showed his appreciation for the sweet gesture.

Although 90 Day Fiance fans felt Jasmine and Gino weren’t well-matched, they have proven that their quirky personalities mesh perfectly.

While Jasmine awaits her K1 visa to leave Panama for the US, she and Gino have shared plenty of social media content. Like her Instagram profile touts, Jasmine loves to share “content to make you feel good about yourself,” and she did just that over the Memorial Day weekend.

90 Day Fiance alum Jasmine Pineda pays tribute to dads, gives ‘special mention’ to Gino Palazzolo

Sharing an up-close photo of Gino, Jasmine posted to Instagram with a message aimed at showing appreciation for fathers.

“🌸🌸💕💕🌸🌸💕💕🌸🌸🪅Appreciation post to all dads in the world,” Jasmine began her caption. “❤️I want to congratulate all the men out there who are working diligently to be good fathers, whether they are bonus dads, biological fathers or just spiritual fathers.”

Next, the Panamanian beauty shared a quote by author, pastor, and podcaster Dave Willis: “❤️ ‘Family isn’t defined only by last names or by blood; it’s defined by commitment and by love.’ -Dave Willis.”

Jasmine’s last message commemorating dads worldwide was aimed at her fiance, Gino. She concluded her caption with a sweet message for Gino that read, “💕A special mention to my lovely fiancé @gpalazz2 who loves my children as his own. You’re the best bonus dad ever . We love you 🥰”

Although Gino doesn’t have any children of his own, he is a bonus dad to Jasmine’s two sons from a previous relationship.

Gino was sure to praise Jasmine’s efforts and took to the comments section to reciprocate the notion, although he wasn’t exactly pleased with the photo Jasmine chose to use in the post.

Gino is touched by Jasmine’s thoughtful shoutout

“Awwwwww thank you! 😍your children are special and amazing just like their mommy! 💙☀️💯” Gino commented. “You could have chose the photo of me smiling 😹😹haha.”

However, Jasmine had a good reason for choosing that particular photo of Gino, as she explained in her response to his comment: “@gpalazz2 I like this one because you were singing happy birthday my love ❤️.”

Pic credit: @jasminepanama1/Instagram

It shouldn’t be long before Jasmine is in the states with Gino, although it’s unsure whether she’ll bring her sons. Jasmine and Gino have been patiently waiting through the lengthy K1 visa process, but both Jasmine and Gino have hinted that it should be happening soon.

Last month, Jasmine told her followers, “K1 visa has been pre approved so it can happen any time soon 🥳,” while Gino recently gave a visa update to his fans, telling them, “should be soon!”

