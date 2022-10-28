90 Day Fiance: Get ready with Miona Bell in busty denim top and high-waisted jeans

Miona Bell gets dressed on camera. Pic credit: @mionabell/Instagram

Miona Bell recently filmed a get ready with me video for her social media supporters and almost broke her foot in the process, but we’ll get to that soon enough.

The 90 Day Fiance star had already done her makeup and sported her usual thick browns, cat eye makeup, and lined lips.

However, she was not yet dressed at the time, donning an oversized Jimi Hendrix t-shirt before putting on the denim outfit she picked out for the day.

Miona had her hair in a high ponytail with long curls flowing down to her shoulders. The ponytail was courtesy of her brand Miona Beauty and had an ombre effect with dark roots and a lighter blonde shade at the tips.

“Hey guys let’s do a quick get ready with me video I’m gonna be showing you my outfit for today,” said Miona in the video.

In the clip which was posted on social media, the TLC personality was standing in her living room while recording. She then showed the high-waist jeans to the camera before putting them on.

Next, she showed the two tops she was trying to decide between, but she eventually opted for a skimpy denim top that matched her jeans.

90 Day Fiance star Miona Bell busty in a denim crop top

The 90 Day Fiance star wasn’t quite done after putting on her busty crop top and matching pants. She wrapped a gold belly chain around her waist and then stood back to show off the outfit.

“This outfit, this chain, and this hair give me Shakira vibes for some reason,” said Miona in the Instagram video.

“Hi, guys!! How do you like these type of videos? What would you like me to film next? Wearing “Mimi Ponytail” color 2/27/613 @mionabeauty,” she captioned the post.

Miona Bell trips while getting ready

The 90 Day Fiance star added her watch and sunglasses, but she still had some last-minute accessories to add before her outfit was officially complete.

She had a hard time deciding between a black bag and matching black strappy sandals. However, when she tried on the other option, orange platform sandals and an orange mini bag with silver trinkets, she had a little accident.

Miona lifted her leg to show off the sandals in the camera, and she took a nasty spill.

She wrote on the screen, “The moment where I broke one of my body chains lol.”

Meanwhile, her husband Jiibri Bell used the moment to make fun of his wife and wrote, “You almost broke your leg falling for me babe 😂😂😂.”

Miona was fine after the fall. She eventually decided on the black bag and sandals, and she was ready to go.

90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC.