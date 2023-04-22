90 Day Fiance: Gabe’s family insistent on a prenup

During Sunday’s 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way episode, Gabriel Pabon‘s family pushes him to sign a prenuptial agreement before tying the knot with his fiancee, Isabel Posada.

After proposing, Gabriel “Gabe” got Isabel’s family’s blessing this season on The Other Way, so everything seemed to fall into place.

However, Gabe hit a snag when they went to apply for their marriage license. He discovered that he needed original copies of his documents, so he had to return to the U.S.

While Gabe was back in the States, he met with his mom and his younger sister Monica.

In a preview clip from Sunday’s episode, the ladies try to talk Gabe into signing a prenup with Isabel to protect his assets should their marriage fail.

The fact that Isabel doesn’t have a job concerns Gabe’s mom, prompting Monica to bring up the topic of a prenup.

90 Day Fiance: The Other Way spoiler: Gabriel Pabon’s sister urges him to sign a prenup with Isabel

“My main concerns with him getting married are I still want him to still have his financial freedom in case this doesn’t work out,” Monica voices.

However, Gabe isn’t on board with the idea because he thinks it’s setting his and Isabel’s marriage up for “failure.”

Monica continues to press the issue, reminding Gabe that he’s dated other people in the past who have taken advantage of him.

“Just in case it doesn’t work out,” Monica tells Gabe.

He responds, “But I feel like once you get a prenup, then it’s like, I feel like it’s setting it up for failure.”

Gabe isn’t on board with signing a prenup

Gabe admits that he doesn’t want to have that conversation with Isabel. However, his mom drives home that he’s worked hard at his business for many years.

Monica forces Gabe to consider what he would do if Isabel gets bored, finds someone else, or decides she wants more kids, calling their impending marriage a “risk.”

“But, I feel like there’s no nice way to say this, but I’m just gonna say it,” Gabe tells Monica. “Like, I feel like you’re the hardest part… how critical are you with everybody I’ve dated?”

Monica reminds Gabe, “And how did those relationships end up?”

In the end, Gabe is fearful that Monica’s overly analytical nature will interfere with his and Isabel’s relationship. Monica ends the conversation by telling her brother, “I’m critical, but I’m accurate.”

Will Gabe heed his mom and sister’s advice, or will he pass on signing a prenup with Isabel? Be sure to tune in Sunday to find out how it all shakes out.

90 Day Fiance: The Other Way airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC and Discovery+.