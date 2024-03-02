90 Day Fiance: Gabe Pabon, wife Isabel Posada getting divorced: ‘Tired of making excuses for her’

Gabe Pabon updated his fans on the state of his marriage to Isabel Posada, and unfortunately, it was nothing but bad news.

The 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way Season 4 alum announced that he and Isabel are heading towards a divorce.

Taking to Instagram this week, Gabe directed his followers to his YouTube channel, where he explained everything in detail.

Gabe noted that he was tired and would probably regret the recording later but admitted that he “can’t put up a front anymore.”

He kicked off the video by revealing that he’s been doing nothing but working lately and is exhausted.

Subscribe to our 90 Day Fiancé newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

It didn’t take him long to reveal, “Me and Isabel are going to get divorced.”

“I’m just tired of making excuses for her,” Gabe continued. “I feel betrayed. I feel used. I had everything taken away from me, and I’m left with nothing. Nothing at all.”

Gabe Pabon says he ‘can’t defend’ Isabel anymore ahead of their divorce

Gabe insinuated that Isabel was to blame for their breakup, telling his subscribers that Isabel would disappear for weeks without any contact and that, meanwhile, he was “trying to defend her” from everybody.

“But I’m just… I can’t defend this anymore. I feel like it was just, everything was just an act, and I’m hurting,” Gabe added, telling his fans he is “embarrassed.”

On Instagram, where Gabe directed his fans to watch his YouTube video, the TLC star received an outpouring of support from 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way viewers.

90 Day Fiance fans react to Gabe and Isabel’s split

“Sad. I really thought out of all the couples you guys were one that would make it. I’m truly sorry,” wrote @kellie_wonch_.

Another one of Gabe’s supporters referred to his split as Isabel’s loss, and others told him that he deserves “so much better.”

“It will get better,” another supporter told Gabe.

Gabe, a native of Florida, met Isabel, a native of Colombia, during a business trip to her South American country.

Gabe’s fans share their support. Pic credit: @paboga1/Instagram

Sparks flew pretty quickly between Gabe and Isabel. By November 2022, they were husband and wife.

Their nuptials aired on Season 4 of 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way in May 2023, and many fans were excited for them because they thought they stood a chance at making it long-term.

Gabe hints at trouble in his and Isabel’s relationship

Gabe appeared on the latest episode of 90 Day Diaries this week and revealed that he’s still living in Colombia.

When he filmed the episode, he and Isabel were planning a second wedding ceremony in his home state of Florida, and it didn’t appear there was any trouble in their marriage. A few months can change a lot.

Two months ago, however, Gabe hinted at trouble in paradise in another YouTube video, telling his followers that he was experiencing issues with his Colombian visa and, therefore, spent some time away from Isabel, back in Florida with his family.

90 Day Fiance: The Other Way is currently on hiatus on TLC.