90 Day Fiance: Fernanda Flores shows off her angles in black lingerie

Fernanda proved she could rock any look in black lingerie and a denim jacket. Pic credit: @ferfloresoficial/Instagram

90 Day Fiance star Fernanda Flores proved that she only has a good side as she modeled lingerie from several angles.

The 24-year-old Mexican-born beauty has proven she has what it takes to make it as a professional model.

Fernanda first appeared on 90 Day Fiance during Season 6, alongside her now-ex-husband Jonathan Rivera. The former couple struggled in their relationship – Fernanda was just 19 years old when she wed 32-year-old Rivera – but ultimately decided to tie the knot before Fernanda’s 90 days expired on her K-1 visa.

Despite getting hitched, Fernanda and Rivera couldn’t make it work and split after less than a year of marriage, and their divorce was finalized in March 2020. Later, Fernanda accused Rivera of cheating and abusive behavior, claiming he grabbed her by the neck and pushed her into a wall after she found a condom wrapper in his office.

Following her appearance on Season 6 of the flagship series, Fernanda dipped her toes into the modeling and social media influencer worlds, where she has found much success.

Taking to her Instagram this week, Fernanda showed off one of her latest modeling looks, which included a two-piece black lingerie set paired with a denim jacket. Her carousel post showed off her look from three different angles.

90 Day Fiance star Fernanda Flores models black lingerie, showing off her angles

In the first slide, Fernanda stared into the camera’s lens with a fierce, serious look, her hair gently blowing in the breeze and her denim jacket unbuttoned, revealing a black, lacy bra beneath and a matching pair of sexy briefs.

A swipe right revealed another shot, this time panned out further, revealing Fernanda’s tanned and toned legs as she rested one hand under her chin while gazing seductively at the camera.

A sultry close-up shot completed the series, with Fernanda giving her best alluring look to the lens, accentuating her flawless complexion, long, shiny hair, and gorgeous bone structure.

Fernanda asked for her followers’ opinions in the caption, which asked, “1, 2 or 3? ⬇️,” and her fans obliged in the comments section.

Fernanda’s admirers love all of her angles

“All three 😍😍😍,” wrote one of Fernanda’s followers who couldn’t decide on just one shot. Another agreed, commenting, “ALLL 3🔥”

Pic credit: @ferfloresoficial/Instagram

A few of Fernanda’s followers preferred the second slide in her post. “I love #2 😍 you look so sexy and beautiful 💜🥰😘😘💕,” shared one of her admirers who preferred Fernanda’s leggy shot.

Summing up what most of her admirers thought, one comment simply read, “Everything is amazing 🤩.”

Fernanda signed with Select Model in Miami, Florida, where she relocated after living in Chicago, Illinois, upon her split from Rivera. As a social media influencer, Fernanda has been the face of such brands as Lounge Underwear, Fab Fit Fun, and She Is Beauty Boss. She regularly promotes her love of fitness, fashion, makeup, and business on her Instagram.

