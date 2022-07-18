90 Day Fiance: Fernanda Flores in red string bikini channels her inner Baywatch babe

Fernanda channeled her inner Latina Baywatch babe in a red string bikini. Pic credit: @ferfloresoficial/Instagram

90 Day Fiance star Fernanda Flores heated the beach up in a Baywatch-inspired red string bikini, putting her enviable curves on full display.

90 Day Fiance viewers were introduced to Fernanda during Season 6 of the flagship series when she came to America on a K-1 visa to marry U.S. resident Jonathan Rivera.

Just 19 years old at the time, Fernanda and 32-year-old Jonathan argued often, and despite their tumultuous relationship, they went through with tying the knot, only to file for divorce six months later.

Since their split, Fernanda has been pursuing her modeling career after leaving North Carolina for Chicago, Illinois, then Miami, Florida, where she currently resides.

Fernanda certainly has what it takes to model bikinis, and she proved it with her latest share on Instagram, where she touts, “You can take Fernanda out of Mexico but not Mexico out of Fernanda 💃🏻.”

In the post, Fernanda included two photos of herself looking ravishing as she jaunted along the beach at the water’s edge in a skimpy red string bikini. In the first action shot, Fernanda lit up the beach with her infectious smile as she playfully splashed in the waves. Her long, brunette hair cascaded across her body as it blew in the wind.

Fernanda Flores ravishing in red bikini as she channels her inner Baywatch babe

Fernanda’s incredible physique took center stage in the bikini that hugged her in all the right places, showcasing her ample cleavage, rock-hard abs, and toned legs. A second playful snap showed Fernanda cooling off in the water mid-stride, her shapely gams front and center in the shot.

“If Baywatch had a Latina ♥️,” the Mexican-born beauty captioned her post, adding photo credit to her photographer for the shoot.

Of course, Fernanda’s 467,000 followers on the social media platform took to the comments section to compliment the charmer, many supporting the idea of her becoming a Baywatch girl.

90 Day Fiance fans shower Fernanda with compliments

One of Fernanda’s fans felt she would be the perfect Baywatch babe: “The beautiful Fernanda!! So sexy, so elegant! The women of Baywatch couldn’t hold a candle to you.”

“Hellou baywatch girl,” read another comment while more fans echoed the sentiment. Another wrote, “So pretty! You would be a perfect fit for Baywatch!!!”

Pic credit: @ferfloresoficial/Instagram

Paying Fernanda the ultimate compliment, one fan compared her beauty and bikini body to the original Baywatch babe, Pamela Anderson. They wrote, “Well I think you been better on baywatch then Pamela Anderson you much hotter then her.”

Plenty more comments piled up, with Fernanda’s admirers showering her with adoration.

These days, in addition to gracing Instagram with her many bikini and high-fashion photos, Fernanda has found love again in her new professional boxer boyfriend, Noel Mikaelian.

Initially, Fernanda and Noel set out to be strictly platonic roommates, but after just one week of living together, their relationship turned romantic, and they’ve been happily together ever since.

90 Day Fiance airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC and Discovery+.