90 Day Fiance: Fernanda Flores in barely-there bikini asks fans to join her for a pool day

Fernanda turned up the heat for a pool day in a barely-there, flesh-colored bikini. Pic credit: @ferfloresoficial/Instagram

90 Day Fiance star Fernanda Flores showcased her jaw-dropping physique in a barely-there bikini for a pool day and invited her fans to join her.

Season 6 of 90 Day Fiance introduced viewers to Mexican native Fernanda when she was just 19 years old. The gorgeous model met her now-ex-husband Jonathan Rivera while he was in her home country of Mexico and soon she was in the U.S. on a K-1 visa.

Fernanda and Jonathan’s relationship was riddled with red flags, but the couple went through with getting married regardless of their differences. However, their marriage didn’t last long and they announced their separation after just one year; their divorce was finalized in March 2020.

Since her split from Jonathan, Fernanda has moved on and is living her best life after relocating from Chicago, Illinois to sunny Miami, Florida.

The Savage X Fenty ambassador often uses her Instagram to give her hundreds of thousands of followers a glimpse at her enviable curves that she works hard to maintain.

Most recently, the 24-year-old stunner took to Instagram to invite her fans to join her for a pool day as she set up for a day in the sun.

90 Day Fiance star Fernanda Flores in barely-there bikini asks fans to join her for a pool day

Plugging Bang energy drink’s new Vooz hydration coolers, Fernanda shared a Reel that she captioned, “Summertime Pool day! Would you join me?☀️👙 🏊‍♀️,” adding hashtags for the brand.

In the video, Fernanda set up her cabana for a casual pool day, bringing along her basket of essentials, including, of course, a can of Vooz, a book, and a beach blanket.

Fernanda shows off impossible curves as she lounges poolside

The Mexican beauty walked to her lounge chair, wearing a white, button-down shirt and flowy brown pants as her coverup. Next, Fernanda put a blanket on her cabana chair before taking a seat, showing off her barely-there bikini.

Fernanda’s swimsuit choice for the day was a nude-colored two-piece string bikini that she paired with a bold fringe necklace, the perfect statement piece to complement her pool attire.

As Fernanda situated herself on the lounge chair, she pulled a pair of sunglasses out of her basket and put them on before applying sunscreen to her arms. The reality TV star wore her hair up with two French braids at the top of her head and accessorized with gold hoop earrings and a chunky gold ring.

The video ended with the 90 Day Diaries star sipping her drink, one leg crossed over the other, looking like a poolside goddess with her bronzed, glowing skin and dazzling physique taking center stage.

When Fernanda isn’t busy sharing her incredible curves with her adoring fans on Instagram, she can often be found engaging in some type of exercise, working hard to maintain her taut and toned body, usually alongside her professional boxer boyfriend, Noel Mikaelian.

Season 7 of 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? premieres on Sunday, August 28 at 8/7c on TLC.