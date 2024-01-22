90 Day Fiance fans want to know if Citra is pregnant after latest episode

After watching the latest episode of 90 Day Fiance, viewers are convinced that Citra Wilson is expecting a baby.

The reality TV newbie is sharing her storyline alongside Sam Wilson this season on the flagship series.

Sam and Citra met on a dating app, and after some initial hesitation, the two fell for each other and met in person for the first time after two years of online, long-distance dating.

Sam traveled from his home state of Missouri all the way to Citra’s native country, Indonesia, where they fell even more in love and got engaged.

In Sunday’s episode of 90 Day Fiance, we watched as Citra’s father, Herman, a police officer, arrived in America and discovered that Sam has a bit of a checkered past and is potentially facing jail time.

Although Sam’s potential time behind bars was the focus of his and Citra’s storyline this week, some 90 Day Fiance viewers couldn’t help but focus on something else: Citra’s midsection.

90 Day Fiance viewers think Citra and Sam Wilson are expecting a baby

During her and Sam’s confessionals this week, 90 Day Fiance audiences were convinced that Citra is a mom-to-be.

One such believer uploaded a screenshot of Citra and Sam recording one of their confessionals to X.

In the photo, Citra sported a hot pink top and what some speculated was a baby bump.

“Is Citra pregnant?” the X user asked. “If not, she sure looks like it while sitting down in the confessionals next to Sam.”

Another X user conjectured, “Citra looks pregnant in her confessional.”

There were several others who believed Citra looked like she has a baby on the way during her confessionals and took to X to express their supposition.

One 90 Day Fiance viewer voiced concern and was hopeful that Citra wasn’t pregnant with Sam’s baby.

“For Citras own good, she better not get pregnant by that man!” they wrote, adding their reasons why they think it’s a bad idea.

“Sam is a drug addict whose life is just as messy as his car,” their post continued. “After the wedding, her dad leaving and them 2 finally having sex, Sam is gonna spiral and Citra is gonna have to pick up the pieces.”

Sam is facing jail time and a strict future father-in-law that could prevent him and Citra from getting married

We don’t know what happens yet in Sam and Citra’s love story, but at this point this season on 90 Day Fiance, things aren’t looking good.

Herman must give Sam the stamp of approval to marry his daughter, but after he discovered that Sam might be facing time behind bars, he was seriously considering taking Citra back home to Indonesia with him.

After Sam disclosed his past, Herman spoke with TLC’s producers and voiced his concerns.

“I’m very disappointed and upset,” Herman confessed. “I’m not afraid to call off the wedding. I prefer to save my daughter.”

“If Sam loses in court and goes to jail, I will bring Citra back to Indonesia,” Herman added.

Season 10 of 90 Day Fiance airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC.