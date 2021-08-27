90 Day Fiance fans voted on whether Chuck or Debbie is the most toxic parent

A winner was decided between Chuck and Debbie as to who is the most toxic parent. Pic credit: TLC

After a popular 90 Day Fiance fan page asked their followers who the most toxic parent between Chuck and Debbie is, a winner was overwhelmingly chosen.

@90dayfiancegossipss poll depicted Debbie as the winner over Chuck in an 81 percent to 19 percent victory.

Chuck got a lot of heat on Happily Ever After? this season for being an enabler to his kids and Andrei, naively thinking that everyone could get along when there was money involved, and many thought that he was letting himself be taken advantage of.

Debbie on the other hand has not appeared in the 90 Day Fiance spotlight since a short cameo on 90 Day Diaries and her active role in Season 1 of The Single Life. It seems that fans really do remember Debbie’s heavy presence in her son Colt’s life and romances and still think she is a worse meddler than Chuck.

The viewer poll by the fan page asked, “Most toxic parent?” To which Debbie won by a landslide.

Chuck’s role within the 90 Day Fiance franchise really picked up on Happily Ever After? this season as he tried to bring his family closer together only to have fights that created a further divide. While he has been around since the beginning, viewers got to see more of his nature last season.

Debbie has been super involved with Colt, who was homeschooled by Debbie and has always lived with her since he originally brought Larissa over on the K-1 visa on Season 6 of 90 Day Fiance.

Viewers see her presence in Colt’s life as overbearing, inappropriate, and annoying. That is perhaps why she won the poll over Chuck.

There are other parents that rub 90 Day Fiance viewers the wrong way

There is a long list of 90 Day Fiance cast members that have questionable parenting skills. Among them are Darcey Silva, Robert Springs, Deavan Clegg, Molly Hopkins, and Nicole Nafziger to name a few.

Whether it be bringing their children into bad environments, being an absent parent, or having bad priorities, there are a lot of 90 Day cast members who make cringy parenting choices that alarm viewers.

90 Day Fiance: The Other Way Season 3 premieres Sunday, August 29 at 8/7c on TLC.