90 Day Fiance fans voted on how they feel about new cast member Yvette Arellano

90 Day Fiance viewers were introduced to Yvette (Yve) Arellano during the second episode of Season 9, and fans are already forming their opinions on her.

A well-known 90 Day fan page ran a poll in their Instagram stories that asked the 90 Day community how they were feeling about Yve so far.

48-year-old Yve is a single mother to a 12-year-old son with special needs. She is an Eastern medicine healer and massage therapist from Albuquerque, New Mexico.

She met 25-year-old Egyptian native Mohamed Abdelhamed when he slid into her DMs after finding her through a fitness hashtag. The pair hit it off, and two months later, she met him for the first time in person in Egypt, and he proposed.

Now, after two years of waiting for Mohamed’s K-1 visa to come through, the pair will finally be reunited and start the 90-day process together. However, their lifestyle and cultural differences will prove to be hardships in the couple’s relationship.

A 90 Day Fiance fan page created a poll for followers to vote on how they feel about new cast member Yve so far.

The poll asked, “What do you think of Yve?”

One answer won above the rest.

51% of poll takers voted, “She’s okay.” 33% of the fan page’s followers chose, “I like her so far.” And 16% of voters said, “I don’t like her.”

While the poll did not go into detail about the specifics of what the 90 Day audience was voting on, the general impression of Yve seems clear. Viewers may need to keep watching to form more solid opinions.

The 90 Day community responded to a question about new cast member Yve. Pic credit: @90dayboomboom/Instagram

Yvette Arellano told her friends about her and Mohamed Abdelhamed’s sex life

Yve met with her girlfriends, whom she refers to as “The Squad,” and told them that Mohamed was finally coming to America to marry her.

Her friends revealed that they had not heard much about Mohamed up until then and grilled her about him.

One of those topics that came up was sex, and Yve divulged that she took Mohamed’s virginity but that he was good in bed.

