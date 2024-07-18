90 Day Fiance fans vote: Who is the all-time worst cast member from the franchise?

Several names likely come to mind when 90 Day Fiance fans are asked to name the worst cast member of all time.

A couple of names that continually top the list are Angela Deem and Big Ed Brown.

Angela has come under fire for her abusive behavior towards her husband, Michael Ilesanmi, while Big Ed is often criticized for similar behavior, most recently towards his ex, Liz Woods.

But they aren’t the only two villains within the 90 Day Fiance franchise.

In fact, 90 Day Fiance viewers recently spoke out and cast their votes for the worst cast member of all time, and it turned out to be a two-way tie.

In a Reddit post titled “Worst person on the show?” one 90 Day Fiance viewer expressed their distaste for the cast member they consider the “worst”: Brittany Banks.

90 Day Fiance viewers argue that Brittany Banks isn’t the worst cast member

“Full disclosure, I have no intention of being argumentative, I’m here purely just to complain,” the Redditor’s post began.

“Brittany might be the dumbest person on 90 day. She has to have about a 75 IQ. They way she communicates and treats people is so incredibly cringe and her self perception is just…gross,” the gripe continued.

“She just brings nothing entertaining to the show, just a s***ty personality. By far my least favorite person on the show.”

Others chimed in, and not everyone else agreed that Brittany Banks was the worst of the worst.

Some mentioned Big Ed and Angela, but a couple of other cast members’ names popped up quite a bit more in 90 Day Fiance viewers’ comments: Geoffrey Paschel and Paul Staehle.

Geoffrey Paschel and Paul Staehle top the list

One Redditor pointed out that compared to Geoffrey, Angela, Big Ed, and Paul, Brittany doesn’t seem like the worst cast member.

As u/vanderohe noted, Geoffrey is currently serving time for domestic assault, interference with emergency calls, and aggravated kidnapping of his ex-fiancee, deeming him the worst of the worst.

The notorious 90 Day Fiance alum was handed an 18-year sentence after being found guilty of the above-mentioned charges, as Monsters and Critics previously reported.

In addition to Geoffrey winning the title of the Worst 90 Day Fiance Cast Member was Paul Staehle.

One Redditor brought up Paul’s “very dangerous” past, which includes second-degree arson charges and “Burning Personal Property To Defraud Insurer.”

“Paul hands down (from Paul and Karine),” wrote u/Comfortable-Load-521, pointing out that Paul was 34 when he met his now-estranged wife, Karine, who was only 19 at the time.

While a few other names were tossed around, the majority of the comments focused on Geoffrey and Paul, voting for them as the worst cast members of all time by a long shot for their criminal pasts.

Geoffrey and Paul have been dubbed the tying winners in this vote, but with new spinoffs still to come, they may soon have to share their title with some fellow 90 Day Fiance villains.

Season 6 of 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way airs on Mondays at 8/7c on TLC.