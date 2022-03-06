90 Day Fiance fans urge Rebecca Parrott to seek professional help for uncontrollable shaking in her hands

Rebecca Parrott shared her concerns about uncontrollable shaking with her fans, who urged her to seek professional help. Pic credit: 90 Day Fiance/YouTube

90 Day Fiance alum Rebecca Parrott is suffering from uncontrollable shaking in her hands and her fans urged her to seek medical attention.

Rebecca reached out to her fans and followers recently to demonstrate what’s been happening to her lately.

The 50-year-old reality TV star and former private investigator recorded an Instagram Reel which she captioned, “I wish I knew why this is happening.”

In the video, Rebecca, who is married to Tunisian-born Zied Hakimi from Season 8 of 90 Day Fiance, sat in front of the camera, visibly concerned about her health as she explained what was happening.

Rebecca Parrott’s video demonstrates uncontrollable hand shaking

“So I’m just trying to document what’s happening to me right now,” Rebecca told her followers, as the text appeared across the bottom of the screen and she took a deep breath.

“I just got back home from running some errands … and started shaking so freaking bad that I couldn’t open my drink. It’s calming down a little bit and I’ve also got this splitting headache.”

“But trying to just do normal simple things… and I’m not doing that on purpose this is just what my hands are doing. If I try to use my hands… they get… try to hold it still,” Rebecca said as she struggled to stop shaking.

As Rebecca demonstrated trying to hold a pill bottle still, her hand shook uncontrollably and she struggled to get it open.

Rebecca’s followers obviously took notice and the majority of them urged her to seek professional medical attention rather than posting it on Instagram.

Two of Rebecca’s fellow 90 Day Fiance franchise alums, Erika Owens from Season 6 of Before the 90 Days and Paola Mayfield from Season 1 of the flagship show, showed up in the comments section to wish her well.

90 Day Fiance alums, followers urge Rebecca to seek medical attention

Erika wrote, “Sending my love, please go see a doctor ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️” while Paola told Rebecca, “I am sending love and good energy! ❤️❤️❤️”

Rebecca also received comments from concerned followers who urged her to seek medical help.

One of Rebecca’s followers offered some insight from their own similar issues and told the reality TV star, “My hands do that when my sugar drops and it’s terrifying. Sometimes I get dizzy or feel light headed then get headaches.”

Another follower offered Rebecca some sound advice and urged her to seek medical attention.

“Instead of posting this, maybe document it for your doctor? Set a Primary care appointment for THEM to check you out,” their comment read. “If it cant wait please go to an ER or Urgent Care. posting it online will only give you several opinions and no treatment.”

90 Day Fiance fan page @90daytrollin2 was not as gentle with their comment and sarcastically wrote, “So you go live instead of to the ER 🙄”

This isn’t the first time Rebecca has faced issues with her hands tremoring uncontrollably. Last August, Rebecca addressed her followers who noticed her shaking.

“About my shaking…I really appreciate everyone’s concern about why I’m shaking,” Rebecca told her concerned fans. “I don’t know what’s causing the tremors but I’ll be going to see a specialist soon. It’s very odd. But yes I’m ok.”

We’re wishing Rebecca well and hope that she can get answers to her health concern soon.

