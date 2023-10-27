90 Day Fiance fans urge Razvan to stay away from Amanda as he arrives in the U.S.

90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days viewers bashed Amanda Wilhelm over her treatment of Razvan Ciocoi in Season 6, and now they’re warning him to stay away from her.

The Romanian model finally arrived in the U.S. after expressing his desire on the show to live out the American dream.

Razvan posted a video while on the airplane, which then transitioned to a helicopter ride over New York City.

However, while viewers are happy to see him in the U.S., they want to make sure he doesn’t try to rekindle his romance with Amanda.

After Razvan shared the video on social media, his followers flooded the comments and urged him to stay far from his ex.

We watched the couple’s rocky relationship play out last season, and many blamed the mom of two for jumping into a relationship with Razvan before properly mourning the death of her husband.

As suspected, she eventually broke Razvan’s heart, and no one was surprised that the couple split.

During the Season 6 Tell All, the 28-year-old revealed plans to reconcile with Amanda when he got to America, that is, until the mom of two confessed she was talking to someone else.

However, now that Razvan has arrived in the U.S., will he still try to get back with his ex?

90 Day Fiance star Razvan Ciocoi has finally made it to America

A few hours ago, Razvan shared a video on Instagram and wrote, “I’m home 🇺🇸,” and he’s posted a few other videos since then as he continues to enjoy NYC.

It’s unclear if Razvan is there for a modeling gig or just a quick getaway, but either way, 90 Day Fiance viewers exclaimed their excitement in the comments but with a warning.

“Holy Cow! You made it. Now stay away from Amanda. 🔥🙌,” said one Instagram user.

“You look so happy Razvan I hope you not coming to see Amanda 🚁😍🤔,” remarked someone else.

Another reiterated the sentiment and added, “I just hope you aren’t with Amanda.”

One person told Razvan, “Glad you made it here enjoy your trip there’s plenty to do and see stay away from you know who LOL❤️.”

Another bluntly stated, “Stay away from Amanda 🙌😂.”

Amanda Wilhelm enjoys a self-care day

Amanda Wilhelm has gone back to her normal life before the TLC cameras, and in her recent post, she gave a shout-out to the moms and said, “You’re doing your best ♥️.”

The 31-year-old had her hair in a messy bun during a self-care day as she grabbed coffee.

“Most the time moms are so focused on caring for their family that they put themselves last,” she wrote.

“(Even if it’s just buying an expensive coffee), you deserve it mama 💕 #momlife #mama #selfcare #youreimportanttoomama❤️,” said Amanda.

90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days is currently on hiatus.