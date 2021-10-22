90 Day Fiance fans urge Corey Rathgeber to divorce his ‘controlling’ wife Evelin Villegas

90 Day Fiance fans think Corey Rathgeber should leave Evelin Villegas for her “controlling” ways. Pic credit: TLC

90 Day Fiance: The Other Way fans are urging Corey Rathgeber to divorce his wife Evelin Villegas, who they see as “controlling” and “selfish.”

This season on 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way, Corey Rathgeber and Evelin Villegas’s tumultuous love story has taken center stage.

Evelin’s family was shocked, along with 90 Day Fiance viewers, when they discovered that Evelin had eloped with Corey a year prior.

The news of their surprise wedding had 90 Day Fiance fans wondering what else the couple might be hiding from their families and TV audiences alike.

According to Evelin, she has been learning of Corey’s devious actions right along with viewers each week as episodes hit the air.

Corey admittedly had a “fling” with a girl named Jenny in Peru, but it later turned out that the “fling” was actually a pretty serious relationship.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Evelin called Corey a “lying coward” after watching the episode when he came clean to their mutual friend Raul about the seriousness of his relationship with Jenny.

Evelin Villegas wants a divorce from Corey Rathgeber

Although Corey claimed that he and Evelin were on a break in their marriage (which he claimed Evelin suggested) Evelin was still upset about his relationship with Jenny.

In a clip from 90 Day Fiance’s official Instagram page, Evelin asks Corey for a divorce after she finds out the details of his Peruvian affair.

However, Corey wasn’t quite ready to throw in the towel just yet, prompting 90 Day Fiance viewers to speak up in the comments.

90 Day Fiance: The Other Way viewers felt that Corey should grant Evelin’s wishes and give her the divorce because of her mistreatment towards him.

One commenter felt that Evelin is controlling and wants to hurt Corey, who they felt didn’t do anything wrong.

90 Day Fiance viewers urge Corey to grant Evelin a divorce

They wrote, “He didn’t do anything wrong, this is just another way for her to control and hurt him. She did that and more to him but acting like his situation was worse. Let her go. She wants him to grovel and beg.”

Another 90 Day Fiance fan urged Corey to sign the divorce papers, despite his reluctance. They commented, “Sign them Corey !! Then go find someone who will love you.”

“Good. Get divorced already,” commented another 90 Day Fiance viewer. “No kids yet so no one else suffers over yalls selfishness”

90 Day Fiance fans urged Corey to divorce Evelin. Pic credit: @90dayfiance/Instagram

Evelin has already voiced that marriage was never part of her plan in life, which put up red flags for fans of 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way, early on.

90 Day Fiance fans have wondered why Evelin even got married, especially after she admitted that her marriage to Corey was “not necessary” and claimed that things were “better” in their relationship before they got married.

Now that they’ve already tied the knot, Evelin has been struggling with deciding to call it quits with Corey due to her family’s disapproval of divorce.

It looks like Evelin and Corey have some important decisions to make regarding the state of their marriage.

90 Day Fiance: The Other Way airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC and Discovery+.