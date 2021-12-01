90 Day Fiance fans told Amira not to get an OnlyFans — but she made one anyways

Amira decided to launch an OnlyFans despite her followers telling her she shouldn’t in a poll on her social media. Pic credit: TLC

Amira Lollysa from Season 8 of 90 Day Fiance made a poll on Instagram where she asked her followers if they would subscribe to her OnlyFans if she made one, and she was met with a resounding no.

Despite her followers’ clear vote urging Amira not to get involved with the adult platform, she got one anyone and promoted it in her Instagram stories.

90 Day Fiance fans answered Amira Lollysa’s poll on whether she should start an OnlyFans

Amira’s poll asked followers, “Will you subscribe to my OF?”

73% of Amira’s followers said no while only 27% said yes.

Across social media, 90 Day Fiance fans caught wind of Amira’s poll asking whether she should join OnlyFans. Critics harped on the fact that Amira received an overwhelming answer of no to her poll.

A popular fan page on Instagram reposted Amira’s poll from her stories and added the caption, “Currently dying (laughing emojis). 73% said hell no (laughing/crying emojis).”

On Reddit, a critic who also saw Amira’s poll shared the results on the platform. They wrote in the subject for the shared photo, “Lame.”

Get our 90 Day Fiance newsletter!

It’s unclear whether they are referring to the results of the poll being lame or Amira’s poll in general, either way, the thread got more than 600 upvotes almost 300 comments.

Lame from 90DayFiance

Amira Lollysa didn’t take her 90 Day Fiance fans’ advice and launched an OnlyFans anyways

Shortly after removing the poll, Amira shared details of her new OnlyFans with her followers.

She used her Instagram story to post about its launch and directed traffic to her page where she charges people $11.99 to subscribe.

Amira promoted her OnlyFans on Instagram. Pic credit: @amira_90day/Instagram

Since Amira’s breakup with Andrew Kenton, she has been busy traveling around the United States, interacting with her followers on social media, taking part in brand promotion, and posting stylized pictures of herself.

Amira mentioned having a new someone special in her life during the 90 Day Fiance Tell All but did not go into detail.

Based on her social media at the time it looks like that mystery man might have been a man living in LA named Camel Ventura. Neither of them has posted anything together on social media but 90 Day Fiance fans noticed their online flirtations.

90 Day Fiance is currently on hiatus.