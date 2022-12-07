90 Day Fiance fans think Veronica Rodriguez is dating Kimberly Menzie’s son Jamal — Here’s why

Are Veronica and Jamal an item? Pic credit: @vepyrod and @jdmzie/Instagram

Veronica Rodriguez teased a new man in her life, and 90 Day Fiance fans think it’s Jamal Menzies.

90 Day Fiance fans are familiar with Veronica, the ex of Tim Malcolm from Season 3 of the flagship series. And viewers know Jamal from his mom, Kimberly Menzies, who first appeared on Before the 90 Days during Season 5.

Veronica appeared on Season 3 of 90 Day: The Single Life, and during the three-part Tell All, she teased that she’s dating someone new.

At the end of Part 2 of the Tell All, Veronica told host Shaun Robinson of her new love interest, “It’s somebody that I met, kind of casually, and I didn’t expect it to go anywhere, but we just really, really hit it off.”

During the segment, cameras teased a portion of Veronica’s new boyfriend standing backstage. TLC’s cameras only showed the mystery man’s hands and lower half, revealing an up-close shot of his rings and bracelets, as well as his burgundy-colored suit and white tennis shoes.

Some sleuth-like 90 Day Fiance fans have done some detective work, and they believe they’ve identified Veronica’s boyfriend, based on the footage revealed during the Tell All.

Here’s why 90 Day Fiance fans think Veronica Rodriguez and Jamal Menzies are dating

On Twitter, one internet sleuth shared up-close photos of the man’s jewelry in the clip, along with a recent photo of Jamal from his Instagram.

“Did some digging for next week’s episode Veronica is dating Jamal! I’m honestly excited for this couple,” they wrote in the tweet, also circling Jamal’s rings that match the rings worn by the man in question.

In addition, Veronica, 37, and Jamal, 27, recently shared IG posts, both posing from the same rooftop bar in New York. Veronica recently celebrated her daughter Chloe’s birthday on the PHD Terrace at Dream Midtown and posed for a pic in front of a floral wall.

Interestingly, Jamal posed in front of the same flower wall at PHD Terrace at Dream Midtown just several days prior.

Veronica’s IG followers commented on her post in front of the flower wall, and many of them felt that her and Jamal’s matching backdrops confirm they are a couple.

Veronica and Jamal’s identical photo backdrops convince fans they’re dating

“I think this confirms Jamal is the mystery man on the tell all,” wrote one of Veronica’s followers.

Another was convinced they saw Jamal in the reflection of the glass, indicating that he was the one who snapped the pics of Veronica in front of the flower wall.

“Not me comparing this to Jamal’s toxic masculinity post backdrop!!!” wrote another eagle-eyed fan.

Another one of Veronica’s followers pointed out that Jamal shared a photo in front of the same flower wall several days before her.

90 Day Fiance fans will have to wait until December 12 for the official reveal of Veronica’s new man. But in the meantime, do you think it’s Jamal or just clever editing?

Part 3 of the 90 Day: The Single Life Tell All airs on Monday, December 12 at 8/7c on TLC and Discovery+.