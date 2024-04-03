90 Day Fiance fans think Rob and Sophie are faking a breakup and they have proof

Rumors have been circulating about the status of Rob Warne and Sophie Sierra’s relationship status.

The 90 Day Fiance couple’s on-air shenanigans have fans of the franchise scratching their heads.

One minute, Rob and Sophie get along and have fun together, but the next minute, they have yet another heated argument.

Their hot-and-cold relationship has convinced us that they’re just not right for each other, and the gossip surrounding their love life seems to support that.

When sources recently claimed that Rob and Sophie had already split, there seems to be some mounting evidence against that.

Some eagle-eyed 90 Day Fiance fans have been doing some detective work, and it appears they’ve spotted some clues that prove Rob and Sophie are still going strong.

Rob Warne and Sophie Sierra posted from the same location on Easter

Fan account @90dayfianceupdate on Instagram shared side-by-side photos from Rob and Sophie’s recent Instagram activity.

The photo on the left was screenshotted from Sophie’s Instagram feed and featured the British beauty posing outdoors for several Easter snaps.

The background in Sophie’s Easter photo carousel interestingly matched the backdrop of Rob’s Easter photo collage.

Their photos featured the same coral-colored stucco on the building behind them, the same blue patterned chair cushions and patio furniture, and identical outdoor tile on the patio.

It’s worth noting that the photos weren’t necessarily taken on Easter Sunday and could be throwbacks, further confusing us.

The post’s caption insinuated that Rob and Sophie are duping 90 Day Fiance viewers by leading us to believe they’ve broken up but are actually keeping their marriage under wraps.

“Are Sophie and Rob lying about their ‘breakup’??” the caption began.

“An eagle eyed fan noticed they both posted on Easter in the same place with the same chairs and umbrellas Sophie also posted a video that showed camera crews at the resort they were at…. what do you think The Last Resort fake split for more exposure or real breakup ?”

Rob and Sophie are reportedly filming for upcoming 90 Day Fiance spinoffs

As Monsters and Critics previously reported, several sources have claimed that Rob and Sophie are filming for more 90 Day Fiance spinoffs.

For starters, there has been chatter that Rob and Sophie are joining Season 2 of 90 Day: The Last Resort, which is being filmed in Arizona.

The backdrop of Rob and Sophie’s Easter pics matches the resort in Arizona, where Season 2 is reportedly being filmed.

Additionally, word on the street is that Sophie is also filming for Season 5 of 90 Day: The Single Life.

One 90 Day Fiance insider claimed, however, that Rob and Sophie have already gone their separate ways but are waiting to file for divorce since their storyline is currently airing on Season 8 of Happily Ever After?.

Are Rob and Sophie pulling our legs, or have they split off-air?

Given the NDAs 90 Day Fiance cast members have to sign, they’re limited as to what they can share about their relationship statuses on social media.

But the identical backdrops in Rob and Sophie’s Easter photos couldn’t possibly be sheerly coincidental, right?

We likely won’t find out for sure until another announcement is made regarding the upcoming 90 Day Fiance spinoff debuts.

But in the meantime, it’s interesting to note that Rob and Sophie’s Instagram activity doesn’t seem to indicate they are together. Not only have they scrubbed all photos of each other from their feeds, but neither one follows the other on the social media platform.

Season 8 of 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC.