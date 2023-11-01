90 Day Fiance fans think Kelly Brown looks happy and ‘stress-free’ without Molly Hopkins

Kelly Brown has been looking happy and “stress-free” these days, and TLC viewers are convinced it’s because he’s no longer with Molly Hopkins.

The pair had issues for quite some time but tried to give their romance another shot on 90 Day: The Last Resort.

That was an absolute nightmare, especially for Kelly, who was sincere about trying to fix their issues.

The same can’t be said for Molly, as viewers believed she when on the show for TV time and a free trip since they filmed at a fancy resort in Florida.

Kelly agreed with those sentiments and even accused his ex of using him for a storyline.

Subscribe to our 90 Day Fiancé newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

Molly got bashed throughout the entire season for her poor treatment of the retired police officer, especially after an awkward therapy session when she bluntly confessed that she was not in love with him.

Eventually, Kelly grew tired of the disrespect, so he packed his back and left the show early — bidding goodbye to Molly for good.

That was the best decision because these days Kelly seems happier than ever.

Kelly Brown is happy and stress-free after his split from Molly Hopkins

90 Day FIance fan page @90daythemelanatedway shared a photo of Kelly during a night out, and he looked much happier than when we last saw him on the show heartbroken and in tears.

“He look stress free 🙌 god bless,” wrote one commenter, and several others reiterated that sentiment.

Someone wrote, “Kelly looks less stressed he deserves the very best keep your head up the best is yet to come❤️.”

Another added, “He needs to be living his best, stress-free retired life!”

Pic credit: @90daythemelanatedway/Instagram

One viewer said, “He looks great! Good for you Kelly! You needed to get out of that toxic relationship.”

Someone else wrote “Happy for him. Even with all the negative backstory, he still seems like he wasn’t afforded the kindness and fairness he deserved.”

90 Day Fiance star Kelly Brown celebrated Halloween with his pooches

After his toxic relationship with Molly Hopkins, it seems Kelly is not ready for another romance quite yet.

However, the 41-year-old might be alone, but he’s certainly not lonely with his two adorable pooches by his side.

Now that he’s retired, Kelly has lots of time to spend with his fur babies and on Halloween he got them all dressed up in their Superman and Wonder Woman costumes.

Kelly snapped a cute photo as he enjoyed a day out with his best friends and enjoyed the Halloween festivities.

“Happy Halloween 🎃,” he captioned the post.

90 Day: The Last Resort is currently on hiatus.