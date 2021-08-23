90 Day Fiance fans tell Jenny Slatten to ‘come home,’ don’t think Sumit will ever commit to marrying her

90 Day Fiance fans are urging Jenny Slatten to “come home” as they claim Sumit Singh will never marry her. Pic credit: TLC

Jenny Slatten has been fighting to get to the altar with Sumit Singh for years, but 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way fans think it’s time for her to give up and “come home.”

Jenny relocated from her home in Palm Springs, California to India, over 8,000 miles away, to start a new life with her fiance, Sumit.

Jenny Slatten and Sumit Singh face challenges in their relationship

Jenny and Sumit have faced several obstacles, hindering them from tying the knot. Sumit’s family doesn’t approve of Jenny’s age and aren’t happy that she isn’t able to bear children.

Sumit hid his prior arranged marriage from Jenny, and the divorce cost them even more time and money — $20,000, to be exact.

And when Sumit’s mother visited him and Jenny to talk things over, she threatened suicide if her son ever marries Jenny, so Sumit promised his mom he wouldn’t.

The couple, who has often been chastised for their 29-year age gap, is still living in India and they’re about to air on Season 3 of 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way.

In a preview clip (seen below) of this Sunday’s premiere of the new season, viewers watched as Jenny lost her temper and screamed at Sumit, “You’re not going to keep telling me you’re going to marry me when you’re f***ing not! That’s it!” before she stood up and threw a chair out the door.

90 Day Fiance fans tell Jenny to ‘come home’

Fans of the show flocked to the comments, and many of them thought Jenny is wasting her time waiting on Sumit.

One fan of 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way thought it was time for Jenny to give up on her dream of marriage and didn’t think Sumit will commit to his promise to marry her.

“It’s about time that she goes off! Sumit will never marry her. Jenny, pack up, come home, and try to get your retirement checks back,” the fan’s comment read.

Another fan commented that they thought Sumit isn’t going to follow through on his promise, “Damn Jenny, he is never going to marry you! 😂😂😂”

“Come home Jenny. Come home,” wrote another viewer.

Will Sumit ever marry Jenny?

90 Day Fiance: The Other Way fans might not be too far off in their thinking. Sumit recently admitted that the idea of marrying Jenny puts “fear in his heart.”

Because of his first marriage that cost him emotional pain and plenty of cash, Sumit admitted he was “still scared” to tie the knot again and said, “The fear is still there in my heart, in my mind, somewhere, but I know the person I’m living with is nice. I hope everything will go fine.”

In another shocking revelation, Sumit disclosed that his mother has moved in with him and Jenny in their home in India, as previously reported by Monsters & Critics.

Sumit said that his parents still aren’t on board with his desire to marry Jenny and that his mom made a bold move (literally) after the huge fight where she threatened to kill herself if Sumit married Jenny.

“You can say that [they still disapprove]. The last thing, which you saw, [was] a big fight, and now my mom decided just to move into the house,” Sumit revealed.

But despite the obstacles they’ve faced, Sumit claims that marriage is still his end goal with Jenny.

“That’s the plan. We are trying to get married since 2013. Till now we haven’t married yet, but still, you can say the plan is the same,” Sumit recently confessed.

Fans of 90 Day Fiance can catch up with Jenny and Sumit, along with the other five couples — Alina and Steven, Ellie and Victor, Armando and Kenneth, Ariela and Biniyam, and Evelin and Corey — when Season 3 of The Other Way returns to the air later this month.

90 Day Fiance: The Other Way returns for Season 3 on Sunday, August 29 at 8 p.m. EST on TLC.