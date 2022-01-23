90 Day Fiance fans tell Amira to leave Caleb alone again after she compliments his new haircut

Amira Lollysa faced negativity from 90 Day Fiance fans after she complimented Caleb Greenwood. Pic credit: TLC

It looks like 90 Day Fiance’s Amira Lollysa is not done thirsting after Caleb Greenwood because she commented a possibly flirtatious message to him on a recent post highlighting his haircut.

Amira had previously been bashed by 90 Day critics for dropping a flirty comment on another one of Caleb’s photos showing off his body. Critics also alerted Alina at that time to Amira’s attempt to step into her territory and Alina said she would be cautious of her.

Amira Lollysa’s flirty comment on Caleb Greenwood’s post got negative attention

Amira drew negative attention from 90 Day Fiance fans after she complimented Caleb Greenwood’s recent post about his haircut.

Amira’s haters were quick to tell her off from commenting on Caleb’s post since this wasn’t the first time she had possibly been flirtatious towards Caleb.

The fact that Amira has also been spending time with David Murphey from Season 4 of Before the 90 Days led some 90 Day critics to question why she was on Caleb’s page.

The post that Amira commented on was a series of photos of Caleb’s new haircut featuring a shorter look with curly waves.

Amira commented, “Cute! (fire emojis).”

The top remark on Amira’s comment referred to her relationship with David and recent RV shopping outing with him.

The comment read, “@amira_90day *types in discretion as David is in the other room, I mean other side of the camper.”

Another critic wrote, “@amira_90day for real aren’t you with David now?! Thirst much?”

Someone else brought up Amira’s previous attempt to compliment Caleb and jabbed, “Million of people told you to leave him alone.”

Caleb Greenwood and Alina Kasha are going to have alone time on 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days

With Elijah leaving Turkey it means that Caleb and Alina will be alone together for another week to see if they want to pursue a relationship with one another.

During the latest episode, Alina let Caleb know her secret that she had been talking to him romantically while she was still living and in a relationship with her ex-boyfriend.

Caleb took that to mean that they still had a lot to learn about each other before he would be comfortable pursuing anything with her after their trip.

