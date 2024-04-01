90 Day Fiance fans sound off: Jasmine should have used the money for her butt implants to hire an attorney

If you ask 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? viewers, the money Jasmine Pineda used to alter her derriere could have been better spent elsewhere.

On Sunday night, we watched Jasmine and her husband, Gino Palazzolo, get into yet another argument.

This time, the hot-and-cold couple got into it after Jasmine learned that Gino wasn’t willing to shell out $5,000 for an immigration lawyer.

Because Gino failed to include Jasmine’s sons, Juance and JC, on her initial K-1 filing, it meant that they would have to wait up to another two years before they could join their mom in the U.S.

Although Gino felt bad about his mistake, he didn’t like that Jasmine was putting all of the blame on him and demanding that he pay thousands to pay a professional to do something he felt he could handle himself.

Unsurprisingly, Jasmine wasn’t content with Gino doing the legwork himself, and she begged him to hire an attorney.

Jasmine calls Gino ‘evil’ for not hiring an attorney

Jasmine didn’t see why Gino wouldn’t budge and asked him, “What kind of evil person [are you]?” as they discussed the topic over lunch.

Gino stood firm, though, and fired back at Jasmine, “I’m telling you, I don’t have five f**king thousand dollars to pay for a lawyer! I’m going to do it myself.”

Jasmine and Gino clearly didn’t agree on who was right in their scenario, but 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? viewers felt they had a solution.

Instead of dishing out thousands of dollars on plastic surgeries — specifically for butt implants — Jasmine’s critics felt she should have used that cash to hire the attorney herself.

90 Day Fiance fans call out Jasmine for dropping thousands on butt implants

90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? After this week’s episode, viewers headed to X (formerly Twitter), where they sounded off, taking aim at the Panama native.

“I’m just spit balling Jasmine but maybe instead of doing thousands of dollars in plastic surgery you could have used those funds to hire a real attorney,” suggested @fearlessrepub.

#90DayFiance I’m just spit balling Jasmine but maybe instead of doing thousands of dollars in plastic surgery you could have used those funds to hire a real attorney. pic.twitter.com/pweFTPRCbL — Fearless (@fearlessrepub) April 1, 2024

X user vanilla flava echoed the sentiment, writing, “That 10k Jasmine spent on her a** woulda paid for a lawyer for her kids. IJS.”

That 10k Jasmine spent on her ass woulda paid for a lawyer for her kids. IJS #90dayfiancehappilyeverafter #90DayFiance pic.twitter.com/1coYmw16Lp — vanilla flava (@vanillaflava1) April 1, 2024

Another one of Jasmine’s critics called her out for spending $10,000 on her “lopsided a**” instead of using it for her children.

“[But Jasmine is] calling Gino evil for not paying $5k for a lawyer to bring her kids to the US,” they added.

Jasmine used $10k to buy herself a lopsided ass instead of saving it for her kids but is calling Gino evil for not paying $5k for a lawyer to bring her kids to the US #90dayfiancehappilyeverafter #90DayFiance pic.twitter.com/1vmCrrU0lr — marie (@m_sarr) April 1, 2024

One 90 Day Fiance fan, @CaptPiccard, did the math and deduced that each one of Jasmine’s butt implants could have funded an attorney for each of her children and accused Jasmine of not being worried about her kids.

#90dayfiancehappilyeverafter #90dayfiance

Jasmine each butt implant would’ve have paid for each of your kids visa application, u not worried about them kids 🤷‍♀️ pic.twitter.com/kjdlY6pOEK — Jean Luc Picard (@CaptPiccard) April 1, 2024

Jasmine used her wedding dress money to plump her posterior instead

As 90 Day Fiance viewers will remember from Season 10, Jasmine wasn’t completely transparent with Gino about her butt implants.

First of all, she used the money he gave her toward a wedding dress to help fund her surgery, then accepted cash from her ex, Dane, without telling Gino about it.

But Jasmine stood by her decision and even blamed Gino for it.

“Gino is cheap, so I was basically forced to spend the money that he had been giving me for my wedding dress on butt implants,” Jasmine told TLC’s cameras.

Season 8 of 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC.