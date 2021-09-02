90 Day Fiance fans slam Loren Brovarnik’s new tattoo

90 Day Fiance fans slammed Loren Brovarnik’s new tattoo. Pic credit: TLC

90 Day Fiance fan-favorite Loren Brovarnik got a new tattoo and not all of her followers were loving the new ink.

On Wednesday, September 1, Loren shared with her 1.3 million followers that she got some permanent body art on her forearm.

On her Instagram Feed, Loren first shared a pic of the tattoo, a black evil eye, a symbol thought to bring spiritual protection.

Loren frequently uses the evil eye emoji in most of her social media posts, as it holds a special meaning to her.

Loren even launched a line of evil eye merchandise on her website earlier this year.

In her post, Loren shared a pic of herself posing with her tattoo artist, along with a video of the procedure, and she had a message for her followers.

Loren Brovarnik gets evil eye tattoo

“You know, it’s just so important to do something for you … whether you’re going through something or not. Put yourself first and do what you want to do and love yourself. Whatever makes it happy, gotta do it for you,” Loren told her fans.

The 33-year-old mom of two captioned her post, “🧿 see you. It’s so important to do something that makes YOU happy! Do it for you, no one else. Life is too short. Thank you @lukepukeink for my newest addition.”

90 Day Fiance fans question Loren’s tattoo

Loren’s fans began commenting on the post, and surprising to many, there were quite a few comments from disapproving followers.

One fan brought up Loren’s Jewish faith when they commented, “I thought If you are Jewish it’s against your religion to get tatoo’s!”

“No Loren, awful tattoo 😭” commented another one of Loren’s followers.

Pic credit: @lorenbrovarnik/Instagram

One of Loren’s followers didn’t think the timing was right for a tattoo, since Loren and Alexei’s newest son, Babyboten, is still in the NICU.

“Idk if it’s the right timing for a tattoo. I myself wouldn’t be able to have a baby in the nicu and make appointments for tattoos nevertheless attend…but that’s me !” the fan wrote.

Another one of Loren’s fans slammed her choice of tattoo designs, based off how they feel the evil eye symbol is supposed to work.

They wrote, “Isn’t it supposed to absorb negative energy? Like the bracelets fall off when they’ve absorbed energy… thoughts?”

Pic credit: @lorenbrovarnik/Instagram

Loren and her husband Alexei welcomed their second son, whom they’re referring to as Babyboten (a Hebrew term that means baby peanut), on Monday, August 16.

Baby Brovarnik needed to stay in the NICU, as Loren updated her fans, but she assured everyone that he was “recovering well.”

Since her second son’s arrival, Loren has been battling postpartum depression and has been candid about her struggles.

And although Loren just gave birth a few weeks ago, she and husband Alexei are already talking about more kids.

Loren told her fans, “We’re going to see how 2 under 2 goes first, but you never know!”

90 Day Fiance: Pillow Talk airs on Sundays at 11/10c on TLC.