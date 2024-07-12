90 Day Fiance fans slam Loren Brovarnik for posting too many selfies: ‘So in love with herself’

Loren Brovarnik’s followers want to see more of the “simple and beautiful” version of the 90 Day Fiance star on social media.

Loren and her husband, Alexei (Alex), have shared their personal lives with 90 Day Fiance viewers for nearly a decade.

They began with their storyline in Season 3 of the flagship series and have joined several spin-offs since then, even snagging a spin-off, Loren & Alexei: After the 90 Days.

Loren’s popularity among 90 Day Fiance viewers has grown her social media presence immensely — she currently has 1.4 million followers on Instagram alone.

In addition to broadcasting her business for millions of viewers on TLC, the 36-year-old Florida resident shares much of her private life on Instagram.

Her latest post featured a couple of selfies as Loren showed off an upcycled fashion statement.

Loren donned a white hat fashioned from an old Louis Vuitton bag, and in the caption, she wrote, “*adds hat person to resume 🧢 #momfluencer #upcycledclothing #upcycledfashion #90dayfiance.”

While Loren’s post received thousands of likes and compliments in the comments section, many critics spoke out, too.

90 Day Fiance critics take aim at Loren

Loren’s haters called her out for sharing so many photos of herself and not including enough of Alex or their three kids, Shai, Asher, and Ariel.

“Ok Lauren you are beautiful but everyone has seen the new body,” wrote @pattsirikos. “How is the family?”

Another Instagram user questioned how much time Loren could “possibly have” with three young children.

90 Day Fiance fans have thoughts. Pic credit: @lorenbrovarnik/Instagram

Another follower noted that Loren looks great but suggested she post pictures of her beautiful family.

“You need to stop worrying about accessories and really start worrying about your mental health and your body images,” added @ovanesyants.

More comments accumulated on Loren’s post, with one Instagram user suggesting that Loren make better use of her free time and reconsider what she shares on social media.

“Really not into just you modeling, shopping, surgeries, etc. Maybe go back to the simple & beautiful Loren we met beginning on 90 Day??” the comment read.

More 90 Day Fiance fans share their opinions. Pic credit: @lorenbrovarnik/Instagram

One of Loren’s naysayers wrote that she is “So in love with herself,” adding, “Needs therapy.”

Another critic used a series of thumbs-down emojis to convey their disappointment with Loren’s post, and @maryw836510 added, “She does look really good! But she does post a lot of pics of herself.”

Loren isn’t finished with plastic surgery

Many of Loren’s Instagram photos lately have highlighted the results of her recent Mommy Makeover, which is being documented in Season 8 of 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After?

Despite undergoing a long and painful surgery and a rough recovery period, Loren teased that she’s ready to go under the knife yet again, as Monsters and Critics reported.

Loren claimed that her plastic surgeon was open to a second fat transfer procedure after she revealed that she wanted “bigger boobs.”

But when she brought up the idea to her family, Alex was deadset against it, and her mom, Marlene, wasn’t thrilled.

We’ll see how the conversation goes this Sunday on 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? when Loren brings up the topic during dinner with the family.

Season 8 of 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC.