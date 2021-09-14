90 Day Fiance fans slam Corey Rathgeber for comparing his relationship with Evelin to Ariela and Biniyam’s

Fans of 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way bashed Corey for comparing his relationship with Evelin to his castmates, Ariela and Biniyam. Pic credit: TLC

Corey Rathgeber came under fire when 90 Day Fiance fans slammed him for comparing his relationship with Evelin Villegas to that of Ariela Weinberg’s and Biniyam Shibre’s relationship.

Corey seemed to think that his “messy situation” in his relationship with Evelin aligns with the issues that Ariela and Biniyam have in their relationship.

90 Day Fiance shared a clip from this week’s episode on their Instagram page, when Biniyam invited his ex-girlfriend and dance partner, Tsion, to dinner with himself, Ariela, and Ariela’s ex-husband, Leandro.

Things got hairy when Ariela put Tsion in the hot seat and began grilling her about whether Biniyam was unfaithful during their time together or not.

Corey watched the clip and showed up in the comments section to put in his two cents.

90 Day Fiance fans come for Corey Rathgeber after comment about Ariela and Biniyam

“Wow this seems intense 😳 I’m glad me and Evelin aren’t the only ones with a messy situation. I hope all goes well 🙏” Corey commented on the Instagram post.

Fans of The Other Way noticed Corey’s comment, and many of them called him out for comparing his relationship with Evelin to Ariela and Biniyam’s.

One fan of the show replied to Corey’s comment and told him, “@coreyrathbeber_90 your situation isn’t messy, she’s just not that into you, and it shows. You deserve someone who can’t wait to marry; who NEVER [wants] to take her wedding dress off; whose family actually likes you….she doesn’t deserve you. ❤”

“@coreyrathgeber_90 hahaha how quickly do you forget!” commented another fan of the show.

Another comment aimed at Corey told him that his “messy situation” with Evelin is not the same as Ariela and Biniyam’s and that Evelin is only after Corey’s money and the opportunities he’s provided her, namely the bar they own and operate in Ecuador.

The comment read, “@coreyrathgeber_90 y’all are not in the same situation 😂😂evelin doesn’t want you. She just wants [to] keep the business that you funded[.]”

“@coreyrathgeber_90 Please find someone who sincerely wants you, and not what you can come up with. She’s not in it for love,” wrote another fan.

One commenter added, “@coreyrathgeber_90 I don’t know what you see in Evelin. She’s not a nice person and treats you like crap. Hope this wedding never happened.”

Corey and Evelin aren’t exactly fan favorites on 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way

As previously reported by Monsters & Critics, fans of The Other Way weren’t exactly thrilled about Corey and Evelin’s return to the 90 Day Fiance spinoff series.

Many fans of 90 Day Fiance dislike Evelin’s treatment of Corey and feel that he allows her to walk all over him.

Evelin even admitted that marriage was never part of her plans in life, leaving fans of the show to wonder why Corey continues to fight to keep his relationship with Evelin afloat.

Do you think Corey and Evelin’s “messy situation” compares to Ariela and Biniyam’s, or are their relationship issues completely different?

90 Day Fiance: The Other Way airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC and Discovery Plus.