90 Day Fiance fans show support for Evelin Villegas after she asks trolls who ‘spit hate’ to ‘leave her alone’

Evelin Villegas has had enough of trolls “spitting hate” at her, and she asked them to leave her alone. Pic credit: TLC

Evelin Villegas of 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way asks trolls to “leave her alone” on social media amid claims they “spit hate” at her.

Evelin, a 32-year-old Ecuador native, was introduced to audiences on the 90 Day Fiance franchise during Season 1 of The Other Way.

Her romance with Corey Rathgeber seemed doomed from the start, given their vastly different upbringings and life goals.

Evelin admitted that marriage was never something she aspired to do early on, and she quickly decided that America was not for her.

She gave Corey an ultimatum — move to her home country of Ecuador to live with her or go their separate ways.

The mismatched pair recently admitted they secretly eloped and married in Ecuador in 2019, shocking both viewers and their families.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Evelin has earned herself a reputation for mistreating Corey, and she quickly became a villain in the eyes of 90 Day Fiance viewers.

90 Day Fiance star Evelin Villegas tells trolls ‘just leave me alone’

Now, Evelin is asking social media trolls to “leave her alone” amid claims they target and attack her on her private Instagram Feed.

Pic credit: @evelin_villegas_ecuador/Instagram

“Do you watch a tv show and then go and write a bunch of $#it on the people from the show instas or are you normal ?” Evelin asked her followers in a post on Monday, September 27.

Evelin also included a selfie, wearing a pink hat from House of Eleven, owned by another star from the 90 Day Fiance franchise, Darcey Silva, and her twin sister Stacey.

Evelin then claimed that trolls visit her account, which is private, and spit “their hate and racism” on her page. She asked trolls to “leave her alone” and made it clear that although her critics have the right to their opinions, her private page is not the place to share them.

“It’s funny people come to my private account to spit their hate and racism saying that they have the right to their opinions but NO this is my page , so is my place . I’m not asking you to like me , just leave me alone .”

Evelin Villegas thanks her supporters, 90 Day Fiance stars show her some love

Evelin does have some supporters, however, and she thanked them for defending her.

“You are watching tv , be normal , move one with your life ! To the people who support me , thank you .”

“Thank you for giving me a chance to get to know me [through my Instagram account], thank you for defending me in my comments and being a spiritual hug on my hardest times,” Evelin concluded her post.

Pic credit: @evelin_villegas_ecuador/Instagram

Evelin’s post garnered support from some of her fellow 90 Day Fiance franchise stars.

Tania Maduro, who viewers met in Season 7 of 90 Day Fiance, left a simple comment consisting of three emojis in support of Evelin, “🙌🙌🙌”

Darcey Silva, who was introduced to viewers in 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days, commented, “Love you beautiful!!!! ❤❤❤❤❤❤”

One of Evelin’s castmates from The Other Way, Ariela Weinberg, also added her two cents.

“Anyone who believes everything they see on TV is not worth stressing over. Basically, what I’m saying, [they’re] morons. Now get along with your awesome life! ❤️😍❤️” Ariela told Evelin.

Evelin has made headlines recently not only because she and Corey hid their nuptials from their families and 90 Day Fiance audiences but also for her treatment of Corey.

She admitted that marrying Corey was never “necessary” and said things were “better” before they tied the knot.

Pic credit: @evelin_villegas_ecuador/Instagram

And who could forget when Evelin and her sisters Lipsi and Lesly fed Corey bull penis soup?

According to Evelin, she is also learning of Corey’s straying nature along with 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way viewers.

Evelin called Corey a “lying coward” after watching the latest episode of The Other Way. Corey admitted his relationship with a girl named Jenny from Peru was much more serious than he led Evelin to believe.

According to Evelin, she wasn’t aware of Corey’s intentions nor actions until she watched the latest episode, which aired on Sunday, September 26.

Now that their secret marriage is out, will Evelin and Corey reveal anything else they’re hiding from viewers or each other this season?

90 Day Fiance: The Other Way airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC.