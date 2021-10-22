90 Day Fiance fans show support for Ariela Weinberg for ‘getting out of’ her comfort zone in front of cameras

Ariela Weinberg is working on getting comfortable in front of the cameras and 90 Day Fiance fans showed her their support. Pic credit: TLC

90 Day Fiance: The Other Way star Ariela Weinberg received support from her fans when she shared that she is working on getting outside of her comfort zone.

Ariela has previously expressed that she isn’t exactly a natural in front of the cameras and that it’s stressful for her.

As previously reported by Monsters & Critics, Ariela told her fans in September 2021 that she has trouble getting used to having a camera crew around her while filming for 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way.

Ariela was honest and didn’t sugarcoat her answer, per usual, and admitted that regardless of how friendly the camera crew is, it’s still something that she doesn’t necessarily enjoy.

“It gets easier. But it’s never easy. No matter how nice they are,” Ariela told her fans of TLC’s camera crews.

90 Day Fiance: The Other Way star Ariela Weinberg working on being comfortable in front of cameras

Now, Ariela is working on being more comfortable in front of the cameras and worrying less about her insecurities while trying to document special moments in her life.

Ariela took to her Instagram Feed on Thursday, October 21 to share a lengthy, encouraging message with her 256k followers.

The 31-year-old New Jersey native shared a beautiful pic of herself wearing a canary yellow, ankle-length dress paired with cream wedge slides as she posed in front of what looked to be an Ethiopian backdrop.

“I have always been wary of taking pictures,” Ariela captioned her post. “I guess it’s true that we are always our own worst critics!”

She continued to tell her fans that even though she’s uncomfortable in front of the cameras, she’s not going to let that stop her from living her best life.

“However, now I am making it my goal not to let silly feelings ruin my time on this earth or stop me from documenting my memories! I’m making it my goal this year to tell my own story my own way,” Ariela added.

“Agreeing to be filmed for TV was really getting out of my comfort zone,” she admitted. “The night before I filmed for the first time I was having fierce cold sweats.”

“I wondered what the hell I had gotten myself into. In the end I am glad I did it. It’s been good for me to be more accepting of myself. I have also met so many amazing people because of it,” Ariela concluded her caption.

Ariela’s fans show their support for the 90 Day Fiance star

Most of Ariela’s followers showed their support for the 90 Day Fiance star in her comments section.

One of Ariela’s fans commented on Ariela’s authenticity and wrote, “Beautiful! I always love that you are so authentic! ❤️❤️❤️❤️” to which Ariela replied, simply with three red heart emojis.

Ariela Weinberg garnered support from her followers. Pic credit: @arieladanielle/Instagram

“You are a beautiful kind person! Keep [shining] ❤️ Your son is just adorable,” commented another one of Ariela’s supporters.

As Ariela is discovering the hard way, putting her life on TV for millions of viewers to witness comes with plenty of attention, both good and bad.

Ariela has come under fire by 90 Day Fiance fans who have scrutinized her appearance, accusing her of having plastic surgery.

She shot down the accusations, however, and admitted to Botox and fillers, but no surgical procedures.

Some 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way fans have also speculated that Ariela might be pregnant with her second child. Ariela already shares one son, Aviel, with her fiance, Biniyam Shibre.

Ariela has yet to address any pregnancy rumors, but according to Biniyam’s comments on social media, it looks as though baby number two could be a real possibility for the couple soon.

90 Day Fiance: The Other Way airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC and Discovery+.