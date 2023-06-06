90 Day Fiance fans roast Jasmine Pineda for posting pics with her ex to make Gino ‘jealous’

Is Jasmine Pineda on a mission to make Gino Palozzolo jealous? That’s what 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days viewers are saying after she posted some questionable photos.

During Episode 1 of Season 6 of 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days, viewers learned that Jasmine and Gino are still struggling in their relationship.

The couple is having issues in the bedroom, disagree about finances, and, as previews of this season show, there are accusations of infidelity swirling too.

After Gino begrudgingly agreed to put Jasmine up in a luxury apartment for a month while she awaits her K-1 visa approval, the Panamanian native met up with a former flame, who also happens to live in the same apartment building.

As it turned out, Jasmine’s ex-boyfriend-turned-friend, an Australian man named Dane, is how she found the apartment, something she kept a secret from her fiance, Gino.

The two met up for lunch and while talking to producers, Jasmine described Dane as handsome, rich, and someone she can trust. To make matters even more awkward, Gino will be living in Jasmine’s apartment with her while he visits Panama for three weeks, making the three of them neighbors.

Jasmine Pineda posts photos with her ex-boyfriend Dane and 90 Day Fiance viewers think she’s trying to make Gino Palazzolo jealous

Following the episode, Jasmine headed to Instagram, where she shared a carousel of photos of herself and Dane. Some of the pics were from their lunch date that aired on TLC, and others showed the exes snapping some selfies, seemingly while they were still together.

Jasmine gushed over her ex and friend in the caption, writing, “A true friend is someone who sees the pain in your eyes while everyone else believes the smile on your face. My bestie and favorite Australian in the whole world! Always giving me good advice 🙆🏼‍♂️”

Jasmine’s post was met with harsh criticism from her followers who felt that it was a bit self-righteous of her to share the pics with her ex, especially considering that if Gino had done the same, she likely would have blown a gasket.

“If Gino posted pictures like this … it would be over for good,” wrote one of Jasmine’s critics.

Another commented similarly, writing, “If Gino had a girl best friend you would FLIP. Not cool.”

Jasmine’s critics think she posted photos with her ex to make Gino jealous. Pic credit: @jasminepanama/Instagram

One Instagram user felt as though Jasmine posted the pics with Dane to make Gino jealous, while another surmised that she wasn’t happy about the scene in which Gino spent time with other females in the hair salon when he purchased her hair extensions.

Jasmine defends posting photos with her ex and says she wouldn’t ‘blame’ Gino for doing the same

When another one of Jasmine’s followers brought up the topic of Gino having a female Australian friend, and how she would react to it, Jasmine made it seem as though she wouldn’t have a problem with it.

“I wouldn’t blame him because Australians are exquisite,” Jasmine responded. “Best nationality to date ever btw.”

Jasmine defended her decision to share photos of herself and Dane. Pic credit: @jasminepanama/Instagram

During their first appearance on TLC, during Season 5 of 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days, Jasmine’s jealousy was quite apparent. In fact, she didn’t even like him talking to their female server when they went out to eat when all he did was pay their bill and give her a tip.

By the looks of things already this season on Before the 90 Days, Jasmine and Gino certainly have a lot of issues to work through if they’re ever going to make it to the altar.

Season 6 of 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC and Discovery+.