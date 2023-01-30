90 Day Fiance fans react to this fan-favorite couple’s return to Pillow Talk

90 Day Fiance viewers are reacting to the news that fan-favorite cast members Tim Malcolm and Veronica Rodriguez are back on the hit spinoff Pillow Talk.

The ex-fiances turned best friends have been staples of Pillow Talk for years, and they took a break from their roles on the show because Veronica was on Season 3 of 90 Day: The Single Life.

The pair made the announcement via a joint Instagram post, saying, “It’s true…. we’ll be back on #90dayfiancepillowtalk tonight!” The post featured a photo taken of Tim and Veronica in what looked like a club setting where they were looking in a direction away from the camera.

Tim and Veronica will be dishing on Season 4 of 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way and giving their entertaining comments on everything going down.

The duo has a knack for sharp assessments of the cast and situations that arise, and they don’t hold back with their opinions. It’s these traits on Pillow Talk that have earned them a lot of supporters.

Those supporters came out in full force in the comments to show their joy and anticipation about seeing Tim and Veronica back on Pillow Talk.

90 Day Fiance fans reacted to Tim Malcolm and Veronica Rodriguez’s Pillow Talk announcement

The comments section of Tim and Veronica’s post was filled with happy fans who had a lot to say about the pair’s return.

A popular comment asked why Tim and Veronica were not together, noting that they had “so much chemistry.”

Another top notion exclaimed, “Yay!!! Tim’s comments with the straight face are priceless, especially when Veronica picks on him 😂.”

Someone else went so far as to say that Pillow Talk was “absolutely not worth watching” unless Tim and Veronica were on it.

The announcement even garnered attention from fellow 90 Day Fiance alum Debbie Johnson who commented “Yay,” with a heart emoji.

Many other Pillow Talk viewers shared their excitement over the return and remarked on how much Tim and Veronica were missed.

Three other 90 Day Fiance duos are on Pillow Talk

Tim and Veronica are not the only 90 Day Fiance personalities sharing their thoughts on Season 4 of The Other Way.

In the first episode, viewers saw three other TLC pairs giving their commentary and having witty banter while watching the premiere episode.

Those included Emily Bieberly and Kobe Blaise, Patrick Mendes and his brother John McManus, and Kenny Niedermeir and Armando Rubio.

90 Day Pillow Talk: The Other Way airs Sundays at 11/10c after every new episode of 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way.