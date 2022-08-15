90 Day Fiance fans react to Part 1 of the Season 9 Tell All

Part 1 of the 90 Day Fiance Tell All garnered reactions from viewers. Pic credit: TLC

Part 1 of the Season 9 of 90 Day Fiance Tell All aired last night, and it seems that it has been popular among viewers who have been expressing their opinions on social media.

This season’s cast has been criticized all season long for different reasons, including clout-chasing motivations, gaslighting tendencies, and stark incompatibilities with their partners.

A large part of the 90 Day audience has felt like this season has been boring. However, the Tell All may have perked viewers up.

With several key moments defining the Tell All, viewers have taken to social media to express their thoughts on what they saw in the explosive episode.

Based on viewer reaction, it looks like Jibri’s inflammatory antics, John calling Jibri out, and the appearance of tertiary cast members is what made the Tell All interesting to viewers.

Many 90 Day fans have condemned Jibri, commended John, and thrown shade on Bilal Hazziez and Kara Bass’ exes being featured. However, the Tell All has been a step up from the rest of the season.

90 Day Fiance viewers reacted to Part 1 of the Tell All

On Twitter, Jibri was a hot topic for his torment of the other cast with his unprompted opinions.

One viewer spoke to his motivations, saying, “jibri literally went on the tell all thinking ‘how can i get the most screen time.'”

Someone else remarked, “The amount of times I’ve said Jibri shut up during this tell all omfg. You are not the host we don’t need to hear your 2 cents about everybody’s relationship.”

Another viewer brought up Patrick Mendes’ brother John’s presence on the show as the reason why they were watching.

They said, “Bring on John! The reason I’ve watched the Tell All in its entirety.”

Other people in the 90 Day audience harped on the fact that Bilal and Kara’s exes got screen time and how the point of their appearances was not made clear.

One critic shared a still image of Bilal’s ex Shahida and slammed, “The most unnecessary person at this Tell All!”

When talking about Kara’s ex, another person questioned, “What was the purpose of bringing Kara’s old H.S. boyfriend from 10 years ago on to the tell-all? More waste of airtime. Chris is just stretching out his 15 minutes for all it’s worth.”

On Instagram, a 90 Day fan account made a meme depicting their annoyance with Season 9 but their intrigue about the Tell All.

The author captioned, “Finally, an episode I watched with both my eyes open 😂.”

Part 2 of the 90 Day Fiance Tell All will air next week

Tell All host Shaun Robinson barely scratched the surface of Season 9’s most need-to-know about topics in Part 1.

Hopefully, fans will get to dig deeper into the couples’ relationships, but they need to brace themselves for Jibri and John drama before that happens.

With plenty more reveals on the way, viewers can anticipate a continued wild Tell All in Part 2.

90 Day Fiance airs Sunday nights at 8/7c on TLC and Discovery+.