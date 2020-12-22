90 Day Fiance fans question Yara’s intentions after clip of previous reality TV experience surfaces

Yara Zaya has made the journey to New Orleans to be with her fiance, Jovi Dufren. With her high maintenance attitude and expensive taste, it’s easy to draw a comparison to another famous 90 Day Fiance – Anfisa Nava.

While fans aren’t convinced of her intentions for coming to the US, something new recently re-surfaced which is only bringing more red flags about the Ukrainian beauty.

Yara previously appeared on reality TV

90 Day Fiance isn’t Yara’s first time on a reality show. A recent clip of Yara recently surfaced on Reddit of her appearing on a Ukrainian show.

According to Cinemablend, the foreign show was titled “Fashion To The People” and it shows a young, 19-year-old Yara talking about her love of rich men.

In the video, Yara is seen saying, “I’m 19 years old. I’m a big party girl. I love nightclubs very much. I also love rich men, foreigners preferably.”

When it comes to Yara’s views on love, she says, “It’s very hard for me to believe in love, I don’t know. At first I think it’s love but in fact it turns out to be just sympathy for a person and it fades very quickly.”

Later on in the video, she goes on to say that she would tolerate being hit with a rod by her husband for a few million dollars.

Will Jovi and Yara get married?

After learning about Yara’s love of rich foreigners, shouldn’t this be giving Jovi red flags?

So far, Yara has had a tough time adjusting to life on the Bayou. Even Jovi’s lux downtown apartment didn’t impress her, instead, she found the space to only be big enough for one.

It’s clear she’s ready to cash in on her new television fame as she posted on Instagram shortly after the season’s premiere that her new website is coming soon.

“For everyone who is asking about my clothes and style, stay tuned,” Yara wrote on an Instagram post. “You will have access to everything I am wearing.”

From his heavy drinking to her lavish taste, the cracks are slowly showing in this relationship. Fans aren’t so sure if Yara will ever get used to living in NOLA.

Although they do have 90 days to figure it out, Jovi has made it clear that he will be leaving her to fend for herself soon as he has a work trip planned that he can’t miss.

It’s clear this doesn’t make Yara happy.

Do you think Jovi and Yara will make it down the aisle?

90 Day Fiance airs Sundays at 8/7c on TLC.