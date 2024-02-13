90 Day Fiance fans outraged that Super Bowl LVIII paused their favorite show: ‘Not cool’

90 Day Fiance viewers were looking forward to watching this season’s cast members walk down the aisle, but instead, they were forced to wait another week.

As Monsters and Critics reported, the Sunday, February 11, episode of 90 Day Fiance was postponed due to Super Bowl LVIII.

Because professional football’s most-watched game of the year aired on Sunday night, 90 Day Fiance did not.

This didn’t sit well with many 90 Day Fiance franchise fans, who let out their frustrations on social media.

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), 90 Day Fiance fanatics expressed their disdain and voiced how much they missed watching their favorite Sunday night reality television program.

One such X user uploaded a gif of 90 Day Fiance star Natalie Mordovtseva petting her pet rat, Lucky, with a serious expression on her face.

Viewers express their anger after Super Bowl LVIII replaces 90 Day Fiance this week on television

They captioned the share, “No #90DayFiance episode tonight because of the #SuperBowl? Not cool.”

“Damn it!! I just realized #90DayFiance isn’t on tonight!!” wrote another fan who claimed that the Super Bowl “ruined” their life.

Damn it!! I just realized #90DayFiance isn't on tonight!! Stupid f*cking super bowl is ruining my lifeeeee 😭 pic.twitter.com/Pkxj09K16E — HoneyBFly 🦋 (@VictorianDream5) February 11, 2024

Along with a GIF of 90 Day Fiance alum Zied Hakimi saying, “Me not accept this,” another disgruntled viewer asked, “What is this? #90DayFiance isn’t on tonight because of something called ‘The Super Bowl’?”

What is this? #90DayFiance isn’t on tonight because of something called “The Super Bowl”? 😡🤬😡 pic.twitter.com/dJggrXpUYH — Kiki and Kibbitz Productions (@KikiKibbitz) February 11, 2024

Taking aim at 90 Day Fiance’s producers, @theewanderwoman griped, “You producers really dropped the ball this week by not showing a new episode. What did you think that the Superb Owl was too much competition?”

“Please it had the lowest ratings of any Super Owl and everyone knows it’s rigged! Shame on you for not having faith in your fan base!!!!!”

90 Day Fiance Season 10 returns next week with the couples’ weddings

Although 90 Day Fiance viewers are annoyed they had to miss a week of the flagship series, don’t worry – it returns to its regularly scheduled slot next week on Sunday, February 18, at 8/7c on TLC.

We’ll begin watching this season’s couples walk down the aisle, or at least the ones who make it there, anyway.

On Instagram, 90 Day Fiance teased viewers with a clip of Jasmine Pineda and Gino Palazzolo’s wedding day.

And while we know that Jasmine and Gino officially became husband and wife last summer — as did Devin Hoofman and Nick Ham — we aren’t so sure the rest of this season’s couples did the same.

Rumor has it that Ashley Michelle and Manuel Rojas have walked down the aisle already, and Sam and Citra Wilson seem as though they’re happily married off-camera, but we won’t know for sure until the Tell All.

But as far as the rest of the couples go? We’re not sure whether they’ll even make it to the altar.

Given the series of red flags leading up to their wedding days, we have reservations about Nikki Exotika and Igor “Justin” Shutencov’s future, and the same can be said for Anali Vallejo and Clayton Clark.

Season 10 of 90 Day Fiance resumes on Sunday, February 18, at 8/7c on TLC.