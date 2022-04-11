90 Day Fiance fans have no sympathy for David Murphey after he meets another young Ukrainian woman online

David Murphey is back on dating websites. Pic credit: TLC

David Murphey did not learn his lesson during his first stint on 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days, and now people have no sympathy left for him. David recently appeared on 90 Day Diaries to give fans an update on his life.

However, viewers were frustrated that David had gone back to his old ways following his breakup with Lana, the Ukrainian woman who took him on a rollercoaster ride for several years.

Their relationship didn’t last, but David has not given up on finding a Ukrainian love interest.

90 Day Fiance viewers have no sympathy left for David Murphey

David recently appeared on 90 Day Diaries and admitted that he has returned to online dating and is now talking to another young woman from Ukraine.

“Since I stopped communicating with Lana, I’ve returned to the dating websites,” admitted David in the video. “Olga is one of those girls that I’m talking to, that I was talking to three or four years ago, and I suddenly stopped communicating with her when Lana and I got serious.”

The clip showed David having a conversation with his friend, Jim. He expressed skepticism about David’s desire to head off to Ukraine again to meet another woman after his experience with Lana.

However, at this point, viewers have no sympathy left for the TLC star.

“A blond bombshell from a struggling country is NOT in love with you,” said one critic.

“I’m just gonna say he deserves to get scammed at this point,” added someone else. “I’m tired of all [these] 50+ people pretending they can date a 20 years old…”

“Let me get this straight.. he did[n]t learn from his lessons and now is living in a trailer because these women milked him every penny.. yet here he is again,” noted someone else.

David Murphey meets another Ukrainian woman online

David Murphey is back to online dating, and he recently revealed that he met another Ukrainian woman online. However, his attempt to show his friend, Jim, that the new woman, Olga, was, in fact, “the real deal,” didn’t go as planned.

The clip for 90 Day Diaries showed David and Jim talking about Olga as Jim voiced his concerns. However, when David attempted to call Olga, she didn’t pick up, and viewers were not too pleased about his latest attempt to meet another young Ukrainian woman.

“Again? ” questioned one Instagram user. “Sounds like another Lana situation.”

“Omg again dating a child never learn do you David?” added someone else.

One critic compared David to Ben Rathbun– the 52-year-old 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days star dating 22-year-old Peruvian native Mahogany Roca.

“Same type of creepy vibe,” noted the commenter.

