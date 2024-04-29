90 Day Fiance fans feel sorry for Mahmoud amid Nicole’s ‘abusive’ behavior: ‘She’s crazy’

If you ask 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? viewers, Nicole Sherbiny needs to lay off Mahmoud.

Despite Mahmoud rubbing 90 Day Fiance viewers the wrong way with his domestic violence arrest earlier this year, fans of the franchise have grown increasingly unfond of Nicole.

Nicole and Mahmoud El Sherbiny joined the cast of Season 8 of 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After?, and we’ve learned pretty quickly that their relationship hasn’t been happy.

Four years into their relationship, Nicole and Mahmoud are still going at it, getting into fights about literally everything.

Their last big blowup started when Mahmoud disapproved of Nicole’s dress, feeling that it showed too much skin.

Subscribe to our 90 Day Fiancé newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

Mahmoud refused to join Nicole and her friends for dinner after the blow-up and wanted to get divorced because of it.

Nicole and Mahmoud’s heated argument was caught by TLC’s cameras

But surprise, surprise, Nicole and her friends ambushed Mahmoud back at her apartment after dinner and drinks, and Nicole went ballistic on Mahmoud.

Mahmoud left the apartment and eventually used Nicole’s credit card to pay for a $300-per-night hotel room without her permission, further angering the fashion designer.

When Mahmoud returned to Nicole’s place to get his things, they got into yet another argument, and Mahmoud stood his ground, claiming their relationship was over and he still wanted a divorce.

Nicole kicked Mahmoud out, and even though he was without a phone in a foreign city, he was still determined to get back to Egypt.

Following Sunday night’s episode, 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? viewers headed to X (formerly Twitter) to sound off, putting Nicole in her place and accusing her of abusing Mahmoud on national TV.

90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After viewers take aim at Nicole for her ‘crazy’ behavior

“Nicole is as crazy as her haircut,” wrote one of her critics.

Another fan of the show accused Nicole of immigration fraud for her behavior, explaining, “I don’t know the full legal backstory here but Nicole is abusing her sponsored family member on tv.”

I don’t know the full legal backstory here but Nicole is abusing her sponsored family member on tv. Left him without phone, money, shelter, food. She swore to USCIS she would take care of him. This is immigration fraud #90DayFiance #90DayFianceHappilyEverAfter pic.twitter.com/yQtASpZTDW — Anfisa’s Red Bag (@anfisasredbag) April 29, 2024

“Left him without phone, money, shelter, food,” the post continued. “She swore to USCIS she would take care of him. This is immigration fraud.”

Another 90 Day Fiance viewer sided with Mahmoud, calling Nicole out for leaving her male friend to deal with her husband while she sat in the apartment “drunk out of her mind.”

I feel sorry for this guy. I'm sure he was expecting a nice relaxing night, but instead Nicole is literally at home drunk out of her mind and he's the one chasing Mahmoud?? Worst Friend Ever Award OMG #90DayFianceHappilyEverAfter #90DayFiance #90DayFianceHEA pic.twitter.com/WeDLfwnc1m — Kat Targaryen (@KRodOfficial) April 22, 2024

“Worst Friend Ever Award OMG,” they griped.

Admitting they aren’t fond of Mahmoud, another 90 Day Fiance viewer added, “I’m not a Mahmoud fan at all, but Nicole is a piece of work!!!”

I’m not a Mahmoud fan at all, but Nicole is a piece of work!!! #90DayFiance #90DayFianceHappilyEverAfter pic.twitter.com/99u2MHNlcR — Lindo 🇿🇦 (@Leendo_muhle) April 22, 2024

One X user’s message regarding Nicole’s behavior was short and sweet: “Nicole’s behavior is ABUSIVE.”

Mahmoud’s whereabouts and his relationship status with Nicole remain unclear

We’re only seven episodes into Season 8 of Happily Ever After?, so lots of questions still remain about the status of Nicole and Mahmoud’s relationship off-camera.

There are rumors that Mahmoud has already returned to his native Egypt. In fact, he was spotted there earlier this month.

But a 90 Day Fiance insider spotted Nicole and Mahmoud grocery shopping together in L.A. just last month.

Despite their tumultuous relationship playing out this season on 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After?, Nicole and Mahmoud haven’t scrubbed photos of each other from Instagram, but they don’t follow each other on the social media platform, either, further confusing us about the status of their marriage.

Season 8 of 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC.