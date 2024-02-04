90 Day Fiance fans concerned for Sarper as he debuts ‘sunken and pale’ appearance: ‘He looks really sick!’

Sarper Guven isn’t looking too great these days, at least according to 90 Day Fiance fans.

The Turkish native shared his storyline during Season 5 of 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way, documenting his international love story with his American girlfriend, Shekinah Garner.

Off the bat, 90 Day Fiance viewers compared Sarper and Shekinah to another duo from the franchise, twin sisters Darcey and Stacey Silva, because of their shared love of plastic surgery and cosmetic procedures.

Shekinah and Sarper have both been nipped and tucked to alter their appearance and over the weekend, visited a med spa office for some medical aesthetic work in the form of Botox injections and shared footage of it on Instagram.

Shekinah filmed her Turkish love interest as he received his injections, asking him to make several different facial expressions as she recorded him seated in his chair and ready to be injected.

Sarper looked directly at the camera and obliged Shekinah’s requests before Dr. Metehan Ozgur got to work on his forehead and crow’s feet before injecting Shekinah in her face and neck.

“Thank you @drmetehanozgur for making us wrinkle-free! 💉,” Shekinah wrote in the caption of the Reel, which received plenty of feedback, both good and bad.

Shekinah’s fans were curious about the work she and Sarper were having done and many commented about their own Botox injection experiences.

Her critics, however, pointed out that something about Sarper’s appearance just didn’t seem right.

Fans and critics express concern over Sarper’s ‘sickly’ appearance

Taking to the comments section, concerned 90 Day Fiance viewers asked whether Sarper might be ill, given his “knackered and aged” appearance.

“He looks sick, sunken eyes and pale,” wrote one Instagram user. “I hope he’s okay.”

Sarper sparked concern for his health with his recent appearance. Pic credit: @shekinahsarper90day/Instagram

Another concerned commenter added, “He looks really sick!!! Hope he’s okay!”

“Huge bags under his eyes,” wrote another in response. “He really doesn’t look well at all.”

Others commented that Sarper doesn’t look healthy, with similar comments about the appearance of his “sunken” eyes, “dark circles,” and “pale” skin tone.

“Girl what are you doing to that man He’s looking rough lately,” asked another commenter, placing the blame on Shekinah for Sarper’s “sickly” appearance.

Neither Sarper nor Shekinah paid any attention to the comments asking about Sarper’s well-being, leaving us to wonder whether his fans and critics should be concerned or not.

Shekinah is no stranger to cosmetic surgeries and procedures

The couple’s trip to get Botox injections together isn’t their first time going under the needle or the knife.

Shekinah has had a slew of work done, all of which she’s been transparent about on social media.

As Monsters and Critics reported, Shekinah has shared that she’s undergone two facelifts, two neck lifts, a brow lift, upper blepharoplasty, lip filler injections, regular Botox injections, three nose jobs, and two breast augmentations.

Despite having undergone a multitude of plastic surgeries, Shekinah has no plans of stopping any time soon.

She recently told her Instagram followers that she’s already planning her next surgery, and when asked why she continues to go under the knife, she admitted, “Looking ‘fine’ isn’t good enough for me, sorry.”

