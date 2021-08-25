90 Day Fiance fans call out Corey Rathgeber for staying with Evelin Villegas

90 Day Fiance fans threw major shade at Corey for staying with Evelin. Pic credit: TLC

Corey Rathgeber came under fire by 90 Day Fiance fans for staying with Evelin Villegas, who they think “uses” and mistreats him.

Fans of 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way watched Corey and Evelin’s unlikely pairing and bumpy relationship unfold.

Amid cheating allegations, vastly different living preferences, and constant bickering, it seemed like Corey and Evelin were doomed from the start.

Corey Rathgeber promises an ‘intense’ season of The Other Way

The couple is returning for Season 3 of The Other Way and in a preview clip, Corey promised viewers an entertaining season.

90 Day Fiance shared the clip on their Instagram page and Corey stopped by to comment.

“I can most definitely tell you all that this will be an intense season. Are you are all ready? 😬” Corey commented on the post.

It wasn’t long before 90 Day Fiance fans noticed Corey’s comment and many of them urged him to leave Evelin and mocked him for staying with her.

90 Day Fiance fans slam Corey for staying with Evelin

“ready to see the same old thing. It’s been painful to watch Evelyn drain you of your last dime. You can’t buy love,” commented one fan in response to Corey’s comment.

“ready to see you be whipped some more? Yeah I’m ready 😂” wrote another fan of the show.

One fan told Corey they were bored of the same old story between him and Evelin and replied to him, “same old crap, different day. Sorry, Corey but you deserve better.”

Corey Rathgeber commented on Season 3 and critics came for him. Pic credit: @90dayfiance/Instagram

Evelin also leaves a comment and fans react

Evelin herself also commented on the post, and wrote to 90 Day Fiance fans, “Can’t wait 🙈”

Of course, 90 Day Fiance viewers couldn’t let Evelin’s comment go without getting in a few jabs at her for the way she treated Corey.

Evelin commented and 90 Day Fiance fans came for her. Pic credit: @90dayfiance/Instagram

“are you still treating Corey like an atm?” one fan asked the Ecuadorian native.

Another 90 Day Fiance fan mocked Evelin for her alleged infidelity and commented, “oh goodie! The town mattress is back with her human ATM!”

As previously reported by Monsters & Critics, 90 Day Fiance fans aren’t exactly thrilled that Corey and Evelin are returning for Season 3 of The Other Way.

90 Day Fiance: The Other Way fans were hoping to see more new couples on Season 3. But, Corey and Evelin will be joining the rest of the cast, including veteran couples Armando and Kenneth and Ariela and Biniyam.

New to the franchise will be Alina and Steven and Ellie and Victor, joining the rest of the cast later this month when The Other Way returns for an all-new season.

90 Day Fiance: The Other Way returns to TLC for Season 3 on Sunday, August 29 at 8/7c.