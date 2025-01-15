90 Day Fiance fans call for Adnan Abdelfattah to be ‘banned’ from franchise: ‘Walking red flag’

Adnan Abdelfattah’s behavior has left a bad taste in 90 Day Fiance fans’ mouths.

The Jordanian native wreaked havoc during Part 1 of the 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days Season 7 Tell All, as viewers watched on Sunday night.

Adnan got into it with several castmates, including Brian Muniz, Niles Valentine, and Vanja Grbic.

When Adnan’s castmates called him out for what they deemed controlling behavior towards his wife, Tigerlily Abdelfattah, he lost his temper.

At one point, Adnan and Tigerlily remained backstage while their castmates returned to resume filming the Tell All.

While backstage, Adnan vented to Tigerlily, calling their castmates “weird.”

Adnan comments about not wanting to ‘kill anybody’

“And I hope nobody can say any s**t to you and anything to make you feel bad because it will be like in a big trouble,” Adnan told his wife.

“I don’t wanna do something problem,” he continued before leaning over Tigerlily and lowering his voice, admitting with a chuckle, “I don’t wanna kill anybody today, okay?”

90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days viewers express concern regarding Adnan’s statements

Adnan’s remarks concerned one 90 Day Fiance fan, who took to social media to comment that Adnan threatened others and has “violent tendencies” toward Tigerlily.

@shabootydotcom shared the post on Instagram, asking fellow 90 Day Fiance fans in the caption, “Do you agree with this take?”

The comments section of the Instagram post was flooded with feedback from critics who felt that Adnan should have been cut from the Tell All for making threatening statements.

One such commenter wrote that Adnan should been “removed” from the Tell All after he “made the first threat!!!”

“It wasn’t a joke!!!!” they added.

Another Instagram user called Adnan a “danger” to Tigerlily and her kids, adding, “Big yikes.”

“I believe he should be taken seriously and banned…” added @ellempdx.

Other 90 Day Fiance viewers added their two cents, with some proposing that TLC “cut ties” with Adnan and Tigerlily, calling Adnan a “walking, balding red flag.”

Tigerlily defends Adnan on social media

Despite the intense backlash Adnan faced after Sunday night’s Tell All, Tigerlily stood by her man’s side.

As Monsters and Critics reported, Tigerlily addressed when Adnan told her to “be careful” before answering a question on stage.

According to Tigerlily, Adnan was “protecting” her “bc he knows of the NDA’s [she has] in place.”

Furthermore, Tigerlily told another Instagram follower during her Instagram Story Q&A that “it definitely shows” that everyone is “jealous” of “good” relationships.

Part 2 of the 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days Season 7 Tell All airs on Sunday, January 19, at 8/7c on TLC.