Yara Zaya stuns in a black bikini. Pic credit: @yarazaya/Instagram

Yara Zaya is showing the critics that they have no impact on her life as she shared another bikini post on social media.

The 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? star showcased rock-hard abs and her toned legs, and her followers are eager for her workout routine.

Yara is very dedicated to staying fit and healthy, as she hits the gym every day and is very strict about her diet. Now it’s evident her hard work is paying off seeing her bikini-clad images.

The black two-piece, which is sold on her website, featured a low cut on the bottom with bedazzled details on the sides. The top has a plunging neckline with the same large rhinestones on the straps.

Yara snapped a video in her mirror while wearing the design with a pink button-down shirt with long sleeves worn as a coverup.

The Ukrainian native also posted a purple version of the bikini in a similar style which is now sold out.

“Thank you guys for all of the support❤️ purple swimsuits are sold out, but we have a black one available now in yarazaya.com❤️❤️,” she captioned the Instagram post.

90 Day Fiance viewers want Yara Zaya’s exercise routine

Yara is currently in Punta Cana, Dominican Republic, and the bikinis were necessary for her tropical getaway.

In one photo from the Instagram carousel, she posed on the beach in the bedazzled purple bikini– leaning against a palm tree with one leg up and one hand behind her head.

Another swipe showed a different post while wearing dark sunglasses, and the last snap was a video of Yara clad in the bedazzled black bikini.

Yara’s rock-hard abs drew the attention of her followers, who wanted to know how she keeps her body in tip-top shape.

“What is your diet and workout routine? 😢 there goes my confidence lol” wrote one commenter.

“Girl please tell us your fitness routine! You look amazing! ❤️” added someone else.

Pic credit: @yarazaya/Instagram

One person asked the TLC star to “do more videos on how you got your amazing body! Like ‘what I eat in a day videos’ or your workout videos!!”

Another Instagram user acknowledged that Yara’s “hard work” has paid off and added, “Girl you’re as perfect as anyone can be! So healthy and fit!! Supermodel mama! 🙌❤️🔥🔥🔥.”

Pic credit: @yarazaya/Instagram

Yara Zaya promotes SKIMS dupe from Pumiey

The 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? star doesn’t just promote her brand. She gets paid to promote others as well.

Her most recent collaboration is with Pumiey, and she raved about their bodysuit.

Yara modeled the black long-sleeved top in her video and said she felt like supermodel Bella Hadid while looking snatched in the SKIMS dupe.

“You guys I have the PERFECT Skims dupe for you!! I seriously can’t believe how amazing this @pumiey.us bodysuit makes my body look… !!” said Yara in her caption.

“Guys, the material is so soft and it keeps my waist snatched! Bodysuits are a wardrobe staple and this one comes in so many colors!” she added.

90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC and Discovery+.